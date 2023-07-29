Manhattan city commissioners will consider reducing some of the requirements for an upcoming parking lot project at Manhattan High.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Sun and clouds mixed. High 92F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 30, 2023 @ 9:39 am
Manhattan city commissioners will consider reducing some of the requirements for an upcoming parking lot project at Manhattan High.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.
USD 383 officials will propose to extend the southern parking lot (along Oak Street) at Manhattan High School further to the west. They are requesting the reduction of the parking lot setback, the elimination of the landscape screening requirement and the elimination of the requirement of landscape islands.
With this request, USD 383 would be able to match the style of the existing parking lot constructed in 2013 and increase its available off-street parking, according to documents.
On July 13, the Manhattan Urban Area Planning Board considered the proposal and there were no public comments. The planning board recommended approval of the proposal in a 7-0 vote.
Commissioners also will consider extending public water and sewer mains.
In April 2023, the owners of the property at 4701 Stagg Hill Road replatted (as Stagg Hill Business Community Addition), meaning they subdivided the property into three commercial lots.
The owner and Riley County officials approached city officials to discuss adding a commercial structure to the new Lot 1. The project would require additional water and sanitary sewer services from the city.
The existing buildings, located within Lot 2, were approved to receive city water and sanitary sewer services on July 19, 2005. Now that the property is platted, city staff recommended requiring the owner to extend public water and sewer mains to the new subdivision.
The total estimated special assessment tax for each lot for the improvements would cost $32,677 and $36,945. The estimated annual cost per lot is $2,404.48 and $2,718.50.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.