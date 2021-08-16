Manhattan city commissioners on Tuesday will consider a committee’s choice for a developer on a project aimed at revamping the Aggieville parking lot south of Kite’s Bar and Grill.
The city commission will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall. The commission is set to review the choice of architectural and planning firm Back 9 Development to redevelop the city parking lot at the northwest corner of 12th and Laramie streets.
City administrators are seeking a mixed-use space with commercial, office and residential spaces in that area. The proposal from Back 9 Development includes a mixed space of parking, storefronts, and restaurants housed in a single structure in place of the parking lot. The developer selection committee, which includes commissioners Usha Reddi and Mark Hatesohl, will likely recommend choosing Back 9. The commission also will potentially authorize city administrators to create and make final a pre-development agreement letter as a step forward on the project.
In February, commissioners indicated support for sending out a “request for proposals,” essentially asking other developers for ideas on what to do with the property, after an unnamed company approached the city unsolicited about the idea of redeveloping the 0.87-acre parking lot. The city government previously sold its parking lot at the corner of Bluemont Avenue and 12th Street for developers to build a Courtyard by Marriott hotel.
In other business, commissioners will hold a public hearing to consider creating a benefit district for U.S. 24 at the east entrance of Meadowlark Hills. Last month, the commission voted in favor of an agreement between Meadowlark, the city, and the Kansas Department of Transportation to make road repairs and improvements ahead of the construction of a new clinic.
Administrators with the retirement and assisted living community are looking to modify the intersection of Meadowlark Road and U.S. 24/Tuttle Creek Boulevard, as a new primary care clinic for Meadowlark residents. Construction will include lengthening the turn lane on U.S. 24 and repaving the frontage road that leads south from the highway Meadowlark entrance to a Dollar General store and other businesses.
In February, commissioners unanimously approved amending the planned unit development for Meadowlark Hills to include a new clinic, independent-living apartment building and wellness center.