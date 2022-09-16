The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday will make a final decision on the 2023 budget and water rates.
The overall proposed city budget increased from $163.5 million in 2022 to $188.4 million.
Early in September, the commission reduced the proposed budget for social services from $575,000 to $526,000 and the budget for ATA Bus from $179,884 to $143,000 with 3-2 votes, with Mayor Linda Morse and commissioner Usha Reddi voting against the reduction and commissioners John Matta, Wynn Butler and Mark Hatesohl voting for the reductions. Matta said both budgets had gotten 10% increases in 2022.
For the revised social services funding, significant cuts are to Be Able, which requested $50,000 and is recommended at $20,000 by city officials. Flint Hills Community Clinic requested $36,500, and the budget calls for giving it $21,000.
The special alcohol fund also decreased its total funding from $492,196 to $482,196. The decrease comes from the commission voting to remove True Colors from the fund. True Colors requested $10,000 in funding.
In July, the city commission voted to keep the property tax rate flat, which would mean an increase of 7.43% to the average homeowner’s tax bill because of increases in property valuations.
For example, the owner of a $100,000 home in Manhattan who paid $599.64 in city taxes in 2022 would pay $644.20 for a $107,430 home in 2023, given the average increase of existing single-family homes.
That would be an increase of $44.56 for city taxes. This doesn’t include Riley County and the Manhattan-Ogden school district, which also levy separate property taxes.
The city government expects to get $33 million in property taxes — an increase of 5.9% or $1.8 million from 2022.
Other budget increases are in the general fund, which rose from $34 million in 2022 to $39 million. The bond and interest fund, which helps pay city debt, was increased from $21 million to $29 million.
The Riley County Police Department budget is $25.05 million for 2023, an increase of $1.98 million from 2022. The city government is responsible for 80% of the funding and Riley County for 20%.
This will be the first reading for the budget measure.
Water and sewer
Commissioners also will consider an ordinance modification for water and wastewater rate increases.
As The Mercury previously reported, for an average residence using seven units of water, the monthly price would increase from $35.34 to $36.75, a $1.41 difference per month or $16.92 per year. A unit of water is more than 700 gallons.
For the average business using 50 units of water, the price would increase from $163.69 to $170.24, a $6.55 monthly difference or a $78.60 yearly difference.
City staffers also are proposing a 3% increase to wastewater fees. That’s part of a plan to increase fees 3% annually through 2030 to reach a wastewater fund balance of $10 million by 2030.
The average residential wastewater bill is $45.93 and would increase to $47.31, representing a $1.84 monthly difference or a $22.05 yearly difference.
For an average business, rates would increase from $245.36 to $252.72 for a $9.81 monthly difference or a $177.77 yearly difference.
The stormwater rate also would rise by 45 cents, going from $9.55 monthly for commercial and residential properties to $10.
In 2022, public works met its goal for the flattening project for stormwater rates, which was intended to even out charges between residential and commercial customers. Both types of customers now pay $7.55 per month, which would increase to $8 under the city’s proposal.
The levee surcharge on stormwater bills rose from $1.66 in 2021 to $2 in 2022 and would remain the same in 2023. The surcharge provides goes toward paying off repair of the city’s flood protection levee.
City Manager Ron Fehr said the reason for the water increases is decreased water sales.
“One of the trends we’ve seen seeing with water sales, in general, is that, as people buy new appliances, they’re using less water, whether its washing machines, refrigerators, all of those things,” Fehr said. “So the usage that would be typical for a household is going down.”
Fehr further said at the same time the city has a lot of infrastructure that the city needs to maintain.
Public hearing
The commission will hold a public hearing amending Abbott’s Landing PUD, which is various commercial lots along McCall Road. The developer wants Tropical Smoothie Café to build on the lot next to Xpress Wellness on the north side of McCall Road.
Tropical Smoothie Café is a drive-through smoothie restaurant that also serves wraps, sandwiches, quesadillas and salads. Tropical Smoothie Café has locations in 45 states across the country.
On the consent agenda, which includes items the commission has previously reviewed, commissioners will likely approve:
- A contract with Carollo Engineers of Kansas City, Missouri, for $781,648 for the design of the water treatment plant and solids upgrade and expansion.
- A construction contract with Walter Morgan Construction, of Manhattan, for $2.5 million to improve water booster stations. The booster station pumps treated water to the city’s water towers.