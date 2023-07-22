City commission to consider $1.93M to Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce Stacey Olson solson@themercury.com stacey Author email Jul 22, 2023 Jul 22, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save City commissioners will consider a $1.93 million city contribution to the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce 2024 budget.During the next Manhattan City Commission meeting, a representative from the commerce will give a mid-year economic development update.After that, the commerce speaker will make two budgetary requests. They will request $543,080 for economic development, which is the same request amount as last year.They also will request $1,382,820 for tourism promotions and visitor attractions. Last year, the commission rewarded the commerce group with $1,299,743. This would be a 6.39% increase from last year.No official action will take place, as it is a work session.The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the city chamber room. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags The Economy Trade Advertising stacey Author email Follow stacey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More from this section Watch fly-tying Centre County youngster in action Delta probed for leaving passengers on plane in extreme heat Mexico: Apocalyptic Sand Storm Hits Coastal Towns In Sonora 2 Latest News Furniture Amnesty Day fast approaching City commission to consider $1.93M to Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce Food and Farm Council looks to expand DRINK UP | Sipping my way through the 12 Drinks of Summer Purple & Black falls to Team Arkansas in 2nd TBT round Junction City woman arrested for distribution in the wake of many incidents this past month A UPS strike could be just around the corner. Here's what you need to know Task force seeks fairgrounds expansion Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOpen house at Tracz Family Band Hall postponed for later dateTwo teens arrested for attempted 1st-degree murderOUR NEIGHBORS | Former Marine finds balance in life with D&D, animalsWichita man found with minor at City Park, charged with child sex crimesJunction City woman arrested for distribution in the wake of many incidents this past monthFormer K-State players wrap-up NBA Summer League playMAC hires Kuhlman as new directorUSD 383 OKs mill rate with 15% property tax increase for average homeownerFort Riley unveils new homesA confident and under-the-radar Will Howard is ready to defend K-State's Big 12 title Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections Reader's Choice Jun 30, 2023 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.