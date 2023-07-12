On Tuesday, members of the Manhattan City Commission suggested tighter regulations on using city logos.
While discussing Johnny Kaw, Commissioner John Matta asked if tighter restrictions could be made on city logos and multiple commissioners brought up concerns about city departments changing the city logos in social media posts about Pride Month, which celebrates people in the LGBTQ community.
The commission voted on a resolution to acknowledge Johnny Kaw as public domain along with a policy on how to use city logos.
While discussing this Commissioner John Matta suggested an approval process for uploading altered city logos. He said some departments like parks and recreation incorporated a rainbow in their logos last month, and constituents complained.
City Attorney Katie Jackson said that currently those decisions are made by individual departments and the city manager’s office. She said that there are no current regulations that would give the commission the authority to regulate how the city logos are altered.
Department heads have the discretion to alter the logos when they see fit which in the past has included the addition of rainbows during Pride Month or adding a Santa hat around Christmas.
Mayor Mark Hatesohl compared the actions of these departments to when Bud Light had a Pride Month campaign.
“It’s one thing to do stuff in house, but it’s another to project it out, and that’s where the commission might want to be involved with it,” Hatesohl said. “You guys do the day-to-day operations, but the stuff that’s out in the public. It’s not unlike the Bud Light deal; Coors Light, Miller Light and all of them have the same positions, but they keep it all in-house corporate stuff. Whereas Bud Light went out to the public and got spanked for doing that, for lack of better terms.”
Hatesohl said he also thinks there should be more regulation on the use of city logos and that logo alterations shouldn’t be used for content that could be viewed as political.
Commissioner Wynn Butler agreed with Matta and Hatesohl, saying that the city needs to take a more neutral approach.
“I just think we need to have a set of logos, and they need to remain neutral,” Butler said. “Keeps everyone happy.”
Commissioner Linda Morse said she received no complaints from her constituents but is sure staff will be more sensitive to their concerns next time.
“I would just say that there must be a certain citizen group that communicates with you, because I was totally unaware that was even an issue,” Morse said.