Manhattan city commissioners agree that the 2022 property tax rate proposed by city budget planners is too high, and they’ve tasked staffers with lowering the increase.
Deputy city manager Jason Hilgers presented the 2022 budget proposal to the commission during its work session Tuesday.
In the budget proposal is a mill levy increase of 5.079 mills, from 49.835 in 2021 to 54.914 for 2022, respectively. A mill is $1 in tax for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property value.
The jump in the total mill levy amount includes a 2.378-mill increase over 2021 for the Riley County Police Department, a 0.182-mill increase for the Manhattan Library Fund and a 2.579-mill increase for city-supported services in 2022, officials said. The city is statutorily required to fund the combined 2.5 mill increase for the library and police department.
In July, the commission voted 4-1 to move forward with a budget proposal that would result in a maximum 12.6% increase in property tax bills for the average homeowner in Manhattan. That would mean the owner of a $100,000 home paying $573.10 in taxes during 2021 would pay $645.40 in 2022, considering the valuation of an average single-family home in Riley County went up 2.2%. That is an increase of $72.30 or 12.6%.
Hilgers said the increased property taxes would help city officials address some deferred maintenance items like information technology upgrades, support new staff positions, and initiate some capital improvement projects.
Mayor Wynn Butler voted against the proposal in July. On Tuesday, he said Manhattan residents “are not ready to handle” an increase of five mills.
“As I said at the first meeting, I can’t support a mill levy increase,” Butler said.
Each commissioner told Hilgers throughout the meeting that they would not support a five-mill boost. Butler suggested an increase of 2.560 mills for the sake of publishing a budget document in The Mercury and asked each board member to offer an alternative mill levy for publication.
“That doesn’t mean it’s going to be the mill levy, but that’s a place to start,” Butler said.
Commissioner Aaron Estabrook said he would want to limit the increase to 4.5 mills.
“We can go below that, but we can’t go above it,” Estabrook said.
Commissioner Mark Hatesohl said he would prefer 3.5 mills for publication purposes. Fellow commissioners Usha Reddi and Linda Morse also stated they would be comfortable with 3.5 mills.
“I am not inclined to support a five mill increase at all,” Morse said. “I’d rather see us cut back on a project of some kind, or raise money in some other way.”
Reddi said the city budgeting sessions “feel very different this year” with the addition of the revenue neutral tax rate legislation. A change in Kansas law this year requires cities to notify the state if the proposed budget is above “revenue neutral,” meaning more money is raised through property taxes. It also pushed back the timeline for the budget, which is usually completed in August.
“I hope our staff understands that we respect them and the work they do,” Reddi said. “The predicament this year is very, very unusual compared to other years.”
Two public hearings will be held Sept. 7, one for the revenue neutral rate and one for the budget in general. After that, the budget will be adopted, with both documents to be certified by Riley County clerk Rich Vargo in October.
Hilgers said with the proposed budget, city administrators are “trying to create a financial position for the city that’s healthy and sustainable.”
“What we have tried to convey, year to year, is that we have people to pay for and services to deliver, and we’ve been underfunded for five years,” Hilgers said. “That mill levy is the most reliable funding stream we have.”
Commissioners agreed they would prefer to see an increased effort to boost sales tax revenue rather than raising property taxes year over year. The board also agreed that they would like to learn more about how the city can use $6 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. City administrators said they are still awaiting the arrival of those funds.
The budget proposal also includes the addition of 12 new full-time jobs and one part-time position. Those new jobs would potentially include a water/wastewater engineer with an annual salary of $85,000, four positions in parking management with salaries ranging from $34,000 to $51,000 for parking supervisors and crew leaders, and four positions in parks and recreation with salaries ranging from $15,000 for a part-time administrative assistant to $36,000 for a building technician.
The proposed budget document also features a 2% cost of living adjustment and a 2% salary increase for all city employees for 2022, as well as a capital improvement program totaling $38.8 million for new city projects and equipment costs.
Butler ended the meeting by issuing a challenge to city staffers to work the mill levy increase down to at least 3.5 mills, which the majority of commissioners favored.
The next Manhattan city commission meeting is at 7 p.m. Sept. 7 at City Hall.