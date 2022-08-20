Manhattan city commissioners and Parks and Recreation Advisory Board have scheduled a joint meeting to discuss strategies for the parks department, which administrators say is struggling with providing programming.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. The meeting is a work session. No action will be taken.
Commissioners and board members will discuss a cost recovery model and potential sponsorships to help with funding. Fehr said it’s too early to speculate what the cost recovery models will be.
City Manager Ron Fehr said the meeting is an opportunity for the advisory board, the commission, and city staffers to talk about the issues and steps going forward.
Officials also will evaluate the staffing model for full-time staff, field and facility maintenance, and staff for tournaments. Additional discussion topics are updated agreements with third parties and developing and implementing a sponsorship strategy. They also will discuss facility rental fees to meet cost recovery goals.
“It will be a work session that’s really focused on the commissioners and the board members having a good discussion about where do we go from here and how do we build back and how do we focus on the future,” Fehr said.
City administrators say they’ve struggled in recent years with workforce shortages and not enough revenue for the parks and recreation department.
Last summer, the Mercury reported that, because of COVID-19, the city had to eliminate roughly 50% of its seasonal positions, including office workers, umpires, scorekeepers, field maintenance workers and more.
The parks and recreation budget for 2021 was $9.9 million, and it increased by about $400,000 over each of the previous two years. The department ultimately spent $8.046 million in 2021.
In July, the commission rejected a 0.25% sales tax question to help with funding for the parks and recreation department. If the commission would have accepted it, city administrators anticipated an additional $3 million per year for the next ten years with voter approval.
The parks advisory board held a public forum July 18 to give residents a chance to voice their thoughts on the issue. The Mercury reported that members of the public noted ways in which parks and recreation nourish the community. Others said the privatization of recreational activities could leave the most vulnerable members of the population without opportunities.
This fall, the city will have pickleball, volleyball, and sand volleyball for adult activities. Youth sports will include flag football, city league volleyball, tumbling and ninja training.
There also will be art workshops and dance, challenger football and bowling.