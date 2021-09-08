The Manhattan City Commission has given intial approval to a 2022 budget that would increase the average homeowner’s tax bill by 9.4%
In total, the property tax rate would be 53.334 mills, up from 49.835 in 2021. A mill is $1 in tax for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property value.
That would mean the owner of a $100,000 home in Manhattan paying $573.10 in taxes during 2021 would pay $626.83 in 2022, considering the valuation of an average single-family home in Riley County went up 2.2%. That is an increase of $53.73, or 9.4% to a homeowner’s tax bill.
Commissioners approved the budget on a 4-1 vote Tuesday. Mayor Wynn Butler voted against it.
Butler had asked staffers to shrink the mill levy increase from five mills in an earlier proposal to 3.5 mills. Staffers made the change, but Butler still voted against it.
“I still think we’ve got to take a microscope to this and see what we can pull apart on it (the budget),” Butler said. “I’m not going to support even 3.499, because there’s people out there who want us to do better.”
Other commissioners gave their support for the budget while acknowledging that people don’t like tax increases.
“Nobody likes a 3.5 mill property tax increase, but we only have it going to actual things the city needs,” said commissioner Mark Hatesohl.
“I wish we could do more (to lower the mill levy),” said commissioner Usha Reddi.
The total 2022 budget for the city of Manhattan is $169 million. That’s an increase from the 2021 budget of $166 million.
The budget includes 12 new full-time jobs and one new part-time position. Those new jobs would potentially include a water/wastewater engineer with an annual salary of $85,000, four positions in parking management with salaries ranging from $34,000 to $51,000 for parking supervisors and crew leaders, and four positions in parks and recreation with salaries ranging from $15,000 for a part-time administrative assistant to $36,000 for a building technician.
The budget also features a 2% cost of living adjustment and a 2% salary increase for all city employees for 2022, as well as a capital improvement program totaling $38.8 million for new city projects and equipment costs.
Commissioner Linda Morse said she would like to “find money in the budget” for the installation of a kitchen in Eisenhower Recreation Center for Northview residents, to address what city officials call the “food desert” in that neighborhood.
“I’m not looking for extra money, but we ought to be able to find something to help them,” Morse said.
Commissioner Aaron Estabrook said city officials need to include funds to “shore up the infrastructure of our organization” and address what he called neglected upgrades in technology, as well as “actually take care of the people that run the city, too.”
Reddi said she would like more information before the second budget reading on how funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) can be utilized. The city government has about $6 million in ARPA money that cannot be used until the federal government provides an outline for how those monies can be utilized. Neal said there will be “more research” into how those funds can be used.
Commissioners will return for a final vote on the budget proposal on Sept. 21. The budget will take effect Jan. 1, 2022.