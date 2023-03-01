Baker Tilly, a national advising and tax firm, gave the the Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday its proposal to analyze some city policies and the housing market in Manhattan.
Baker Tilly would review current development policies, hold focus groups with city staff members and identify any changes that might improve the process. Its staff would also analyze data from the housing study the city conducted last year and identify incentives to attract developers to Manhattan to build workforce and affordable housing.
Deputy City Manager Jason Hilgers said the city needs to streamline its process for developers to work with the city in ways that would affect things like permitting, licensing and inspection. Hilgers said the policies were last updated in 2010. On the housing side, Hilgers said the firm will work with the workforce housing steering committee to bring the commission recommendations on ways the commission can address needs in the community.
“These folks have the expertise and the experience,” Hilgers said. “They can facilitate the conversations. They can see where the preferences are in the community and bring those recommendations back to you all with an intended outcome.”
The proposed contract would cost the city around $180,000 for review of the economic development policy, development review process and the housing strategy. Per the proposal the fee would be paid from sales tax revenue. The commission will review a contract at a future meeting. The city government has worked with the firm before on other projects. Baker Tilly has done similar work in places like Arlington, Texas, Joplin, Missouri, St. Louis, Missouri and Jefferson, Wisconsin.
Commissioner Usha Reddi said she wanted more information about what suggestions from the firm those municipalities actually implemented.
Mayor Mark Hatesohl said the benefit of using Baker Tilly as a consultant was that it is a national firm that would bring ideas from around the country to help Manhattan identify best practices.
“They would surely see some bright ideas that other cities had that worked,” Hatesohl said.
Commissioner Wynn Butler said he wasn’t sure the process was necessary. He said he did not feel the city needed to spend the money if they weren’t sure what they were buying.
“We tend to hire a lot of consultants and we get a lot of plans and we don’t get a lot of results out of that,” Butler said.