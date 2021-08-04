Manhattan city commissioners officially approved designating a small group of homes near Lee Elementary School as a local historic district.
The commission on Tuesday voted 4-1 in favor of making an 11-home neighborhood along Hunting Avenue a historic one. The commission approved the ordinance as a part of the consent agenda at the beginning of the meeting. Commissioner Mark Hatesohl voted against the measure but did not comment on his vote.
During the July 20 commission meeting, the board heard testimony from residents of the neighborhood and local architects about why they felt the area deserved historic status. At that meeting, Hatesohl said he agreed with the idea “of individual houses and people applying for historic designation,” but he said he was not satisfied with the findings of the Historic Resources Board, which recommended the designation.
The Historic Resources Board lists several criteria that a neighborhood or potential district must meet before being considered for local historic designation, including cultural significance or noteworthy residents. On July 20, Hatesohl said the neighborhood only met four of 10 criteria for being designated as “historic” in the application. He also said only 50% of the neighborhood’s residents voiced support for the designation, and that if 90% of residents signed on to the idea and 90% of the historic criteria were met, “this would be a total no-brainer.”
Commissioners preliminarily approved the historic district July 20. Property owners Colene Lind and Rex Fowles of 2048 Hunting Ave. nominated the neighborhood for historic designation, because of what they said was its significance as an example of mid-century modern/post-war architecture and cohesive design.
When a place goes on the local historic register, the historic resources board has authority to review and approve or deny proposed modifications to properties in the district, according to a city memo. A local district does not qualify the properties for tax incentives related to historic preservation.
The now-official historic district consists of 11 houses along Hunting Avenue just west of Kansas State University, including the home of the 108-year-old Acacia fraternity chapter at 2005 Hunting Ave. The fraternity house was among the four properties that did not offer consent to the historic designation.
No one spoke against adopting the measure during public comment period. Attorneys for the fraternity voiced their concerns regarding the designation during the July 20 meeting. Mayor Wynn Butler said at last month’s meeting his main concern was if the fraternity wanted to renovate its building to “bring it to standards that make sense today” or improve the parking situation for fraternity members, he felt a historic designation “would hinder their ability to do that.”
Butler told The Mercury Wednesday he is confident the fraternity, the city, and neighborhood residents will find a compromise and future solutions to remedy the parking situation for Acacia members.
City Clerk Brenda Wolf will mail copies of the ordinance outlining the designation to the 11 property owners and the city’s register of deeds in the coming days.