The Manhattan City Commission issued $10 million in industrial revenue bonds and tax abatement for a 112,000-square-foot speculative building following a unanimous vote Tuesday.
This building would be at 1105 Kretschmer Drive and is for the Flint Hills Venture LLC. Speculative building is similar to house flipping for industrial properties.
In October, the city commission adopted Speculative Industrial Building IRB Program to attract new jobs to the city and provide an incentive to developers to build speculative industrial buildings for economic development and job recruitment.
The vote passed unanimously.
The commission also authorized city staff to look for Requests for Qualifications from developers to develop 10 lots in Lee Mill Village for workforce housing.
There may be an opportunity to get additional funding through a Moderate-Income Housing grant from the Kansas Housing Resource Corporation.
This was also passed unanimously.
The commission also approved a construction bid from Icon Structures Inc. for a project at the Flint Hills Breadbasket. This project includes the placement of a new commercial-size outdoor freezer and the construction of a new parking lot. This will include concrete paving, Americans with Disability Act sidewalks and ramps, improved lighting, landscaping and drainage improvements.
Karla Hagemeister, executive director of the Flint Hills Bread basket thanked the commissioners for approving the construction bid.
This was approved unanimously as part of the consent agenda.