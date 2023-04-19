The Manhattan City Commission heard Tuesday about programs that could help address needs identified in the recent housing market analysis.
Stephanie Peterson, director of community development, outlined two state programs, the Moderate Income Housing and Rural Housing Incentive District, for the commission. Peterson said the two programs can work together to reduce the cost of housing in new developments.
The Moderate Income Housing grants and loans come from the Kansas Housing Resources Corporations. The funds could apply to single- or multi-family structures between 60 and 150% of the area median income. The city defines workforce housing as 60 to 120% of the area median income, which in Manhattan is between $41,000 and $82,000 for a two-person household. The loans or grants provide up to $650,000 for the construction of the homes themselves, therefore lowering the construction costs to developers and the sale price.
A Rural Housing Incentive District gets incrementally more money from property tax over a set time period. Developers are then reimbursed to fund public improvements and infrastructure like buying the land, improving stormwater and sanitary sewers, street grading and paving and sidewalks. It can similarly lower cost to a tenant by lowering the cost of those improvements.
Peterson said the programs work together because one funds the construction of the structure itself while the other funds other associated costs.
Both programs allow the city to determine what kind of projects they want to fund through these programs, such as asking for houses instead of apartment buildings, or a location walkable to grocery stores, parks or other amenities.
Mayor Mark Hatesohl said if Manhattan participates in these programs he would want to apply it to single-family, owner-occupied homes rather than rental units.
“We’ve got plenty of apartments. We need single-family houses, duplexes, half-duplexes, townhouses, rowhomes, something that people can get into for less,” Hatesohl said.
Commissioner Linda Morse said she agreed that would be the kind of project she would like to see.
“We have an abundance, an overwhelming majority of our units are rentals,” Morse said.
The commission will further discuss the programs, including what the criteria for Manhattan could be, at a later date.