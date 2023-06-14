Manhattan city commissioners have set a course for next year’s city budget that will raise more in property tax revenue than the previous year. Whether that will amount to a tax increase for the average property owner remains to be seen.
Commissioners on Tuesday held their first budget work session for 2024, discussing whether to attempt to adhere to what’s called the “revenue neutral rate.” That is a state-imposed requirement that local governments determine whether they’ll set a property tax rate that brings in more or less money than the previous year. Because of rising property values, remaining “revenue neutral” would require local governments to cut tax rates proportionally.
Commissioners took no official votes but indicated that they do not think it wise to attempt to keep revenues below that rate. If commissioners choose to exceed the revenue neutral rate, the state requires the commission to take extra steps in the budgeting process, including notifying the county clerk’s office they intend to exceed and by how much.
Deputy city manager Jason Hilgers said overall valuations in Manhattan increased by 9.5% in the last year, so the revenue neutral rate would be well below the current 52.15 mill levy. A mill is $1 in tax for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property value.
The city government’s rate would need to drop to 47.6 mills to be revenue neutral in 2024.
Commissioner John Matta said dropping to that rate would not allow the city to capture the growth in tax revenue created when property tax breaks — referred to as “abatements” — expire. Commissioner Wynn Butler agreed.
Mayor Mark Hatesohl and commissioner Linda Morse also said the 47.6 levy would be too low.
Hatesohl asked whether the state government has any pushback on keeping a revenue neutral rate because that the state government often exceeds this rate.
“The state doesn’t stay revenue neutral. How can they expect anyone else to in the days of inflation and stuff like that?” Hatesohl said. “So was there any indication that is the stupidest thing ever?”
Hilgers said he thinks this process is meant to provide transparency.
Both city manager Ron Fehr and Hilgers said keeping the revenue-neutral rate continuously could be a problem.
“It’ll shrink the government over time if you adhere to it,” Hilgers said.
In other action, Fehr briefed the commission on upcoming agenda issues. One of them was a rezoning request the commission heard during last week’s meeting where 11 residents of the community spoke to oppose the rezoning.
As previously reported by the Mercury, the Manhattan Urban Area Planning Board had a deadlock vote meaning the recommendation for approval failed in a tie. For MCM’s request to move forward the city commission would’ve needed a unanimous vote to override the planning board’s vote and instead they sent the request back to the planning board for reconsideration.
During the planning board meeting on Monday, the board voted to decline a decision and sent it back to the city commission. This means the city commission will only need a majority vote in favor to move this rezoning request forward.
Fehr said that this may be the first time he’s ever heard of something like this happening in the voting process.