Manhattan city commissioners have set a course for next year’s city budget that will raise more in property tax revenue than the previous year. Whether that will amount to a tax increase for the average property owner remains to be seen.

Commissioners on Tuesday held their first budget work session for 2024, discussing whether to attempt to adhere to what’s called the “revenue neutral rate.” That is a state-imposed requirement that local governments determine whether they’ll set a property tax rate that brings in more or less money than the previous year. Because of rising property values, remaining “revenue neutral” would require local governments to cut tax rates proportionally.