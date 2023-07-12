Manhattan City commissioners unanimously voted to declare Johnny Kaw public domain and say the city has no copyright claim to him.
During Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners discussed the copyrights to the local fictional character, Johnny Kaw.
Johnny Kaw was created by George Filinger, a local horticulture professor, in 1955 and was used in Paul Bunyan-esque stories about settling in this territory.
As previously reported by The Mercury, last year the city commission raised questions on the copyrights to Johnny Kaw after the producers of an HBO series asked the city for permission to use the statue, as well as some other city assets, in filming. The show, “Somebody, Somewhere,” stars Manhattan native Bridget Everett and is set in Manhattan, though most of the filming takes place in Chicago.
The determining factors came from newspaper articles and documentation around the centennial of the city.
“We believe that the Johnny Kaw statue copyright has been entered into the public domain and the city does not have the copyright interest in the statue,” a public official said.
The issue was compared to when there was a copyright discussion on the Picasso statue in Chicago’s Daley Plaza.
When the design was made for the statues, no copyright claim was made, so they became public domain when the designs were published. Between the 1950s and 1966, the design was published and because no legal action was taken it became public domain.
This means that anyone can use Johnny Kaw’s likeness without needing a license from the city.