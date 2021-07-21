A new agreement between the city government and property owners will repair a long-delapidated frontage road between Dollar General and Meadowlark Hills just west of Tuttle Creek Boulevard.
City commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved an agreement between Meadowlark Hills, the city, and the Kansas Department of Transportation to make road repairs and improvements ahead of the construction of a new clinic.
Commissioners voted in favor of an agreement for construction of public infrastructure with Meadowlark, as administrators with the retirement and assisted living community look to modify the intersection of Meadowlark Road and U.S. 24/Tuttle Creek Boulevard. This comes as a new primary care clinic is slated to be built for Meadowlark residents.
The commission also set a public hearing date of Aug. 17 for the creation of a benefit district for the project. Construction will include lengthening the turn lane on U.S. 24 and repaving the frontage road that leads south from the highway Meadowlark entrance to a Dollar General store and other businesses. Meadowlark administrators began negotiating with KDOT this spring regarding project funding. KDOT will pay for half of the construction costs only, or $78,950 of the total project amount of $547,543.
The Manhattan city government will pay $134,215 toward the project, while the proposed benefit district that includes four property owners in the area will each have annual assessment payments to complete.
As part of that estimated annual assessment, Meadowlark will pay $127,000 total, for its 3.64 acres. RLD, a real estate company that owns another tract of land and businesses in the area, is also paying $127,000 for its 3.64 acres. Dollar General owns 1.5 acres, and it will pay $52,000, while Dara’s Corner Market owns less than one acre and will pay $27,000.
Chris Nelson, financial services director for Meadowlark, said during a public comment period on the measure that he thinks “anyone who’s driven that (frontage) road in the past few years knows how bad of shape it’s in.” He said it’s “only fair” to share the costs of road improvements as the new Centerpointe Physicians Clinic is slated to be built
Commission chair Linda Morse said improvements to the access road “have been sorely needed” for 40 years.
“This clinic is going to attract people from all over, it’s not localized anymore,” Morse said. “It’s something that’s needed.”
In February, commissioners unanimously approved amending the planned unit development for Meadowlark Hills to include a new clinic, independent-living apartment building and wellness center.
Crews will construct a new building, at 7,000 square feet, on the southeast corner of the property for the primary care clinic. Segen Chase and Matthew Floersch will lease the clinic; they founded CenterPointe Physicians in 2018. Floersch, medical director for the retirement community, leads Meadowlark’s current primary care clinic.