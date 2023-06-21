The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday approved 3-1 a rezoning request at Pottawatomie Avenue after weeks of back and forth.
As the Manhattan Mercury has previously reported, Midwest Concrete Materials made a request to rezone a 1.22-acre tract of land at 407 Pottawatomie Ave. from residential to commercial to build a training facility.
This spring the Manhattan Urban Area Planning Board had a tie vote. Because of this, the city commission was required to vote unanimously to override and approve the request.
During the May 23 meeting, 11 residents in the neighborhood spoke against the rezoning. Commissioner Wynn Butler said he wouldn’t vote in favor.
Instead, the commission sent the request back to be reconsidered by the planning board. The planning board denied the request to review the rezoning a second time. This meant the second commission vote did not need to be unanimous.
Multiple members of the community came to the city commission meeting Tuesday to provide comments. However, Mayor Mark Hatesohl limited public comment because they had already heard 11 on the matter during the last meeting. Because of this limit, speakers could only speak for three minutes instead of the normal five and they only allowed for 15 minutes of commentary.
Neighbor Connor Knightly said the commissioners need to account for Manhattan’s need for housing. He also said rezoning approvals like this continue what he called the area’s housing crisis by taking away residential land.
Residents also said they thought this proposal would qualify as spot zoning, when a parcel has special zoning laws applied to it and not those around it, which is illegal in Kansas. However, city officials said that it can’t be considered spot zoning because the area being rezoned is partially surrounded by commercial zoning. Spot zoning only applies if this land was fully surrounded by residential land.
Commissioner Linda Morse said that a vote like this is not an easy one to make, but that she would support the rezoning.
Hatesohl also voted in favor of the rezoning because there was a lack of interest in the property until MCM bought it. He also said the rezoning fits in with the nearby areas and makes sense.
Commissioner Butler was the only commissioner to vote against the request. He said it was because he will always side with the neighbors in these matters.