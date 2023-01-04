Manhattan city commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved Mark Hatesohl as the new mayor, following board tradition.
“I always felt being a mayor of Manhattan was an honor and a privilege,” Hatesohl said. “The top items I would like to work on and hopefully accomplish this year is getting our head around and developing action steps on the workforce housing issue.”
Hatesohl also mentioned he wants to start discussing a plan to allocate the extra $2.6 million in the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and make progress in the office space on the first floor of the Aggieville parking garage. Hatesohl said it doesn’t look like the city will receive state grants to finish the space, so officials need to figure out how to fund it, use it and manage it.
The commission typically selects who is mayor based on election results. The top vote getter becomes mayor first, and the second vote getter becomes mayor after that.
In the 2019 election cycle, Linda Morse was the top vote getter and Hatesohl was the second. Commissioner Usha Reddi nominated Hatesohl.
The mayor position is mostly ceremonial, but the person does make nominations for city advisory boards that require commission approval.
Morse’s term for mayor has expired, and she will remain as a city commissioner.
“I think we’ve had some real successes and certainly the word infrastructure involves a lot of them,” Morse said. “The work we have been doing in this community is really paying off. We are in better shape than many communities and many cities.”
Commissioners unanimously approved Reddi as the new mayor pro tem, which typically goes to the next in line for mayor. Pro tem means the person will take over duties if the mayor is absent.
In the 2021 election cycle, Reddi was the top vote getter. Commissioner Wynn Butler nominated Reddi.
In other business, commissioners unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance to vacate a portion of a public utility easement.
The lot is located at 2905 Palmer Circle in Manhattan. The resident has requested for the vacation to have more space for a swimming pool.
Officials sent requests to utility companies’ input on the vacation request. No utility conflicts exist, or relocations exist. The public works department also had no objection to the property owner’s request. A public hearing was held but no one spoke.