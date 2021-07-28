The city has closed a section of Third Street downtown until Aug. 11 as crews work on street and stormwater repairs.
Crews found failing concrete panels underneath the pavement, which require replacement. Officials said crews have to dig underneath the pavement to figure out the extent of damage and number of panels needing replacement.
The closure stretches north from Poyntz Avenue to the rear parking lot of the Community House building.
People can use the north or west entrances to get in the parking lot, officials said. The alley through the parking lot can be used from east to west one-way, officials said.