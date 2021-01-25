City administrators closed municipal buildings Monday because of inclement weather.
City Hall, the Municipal Court building, the Flint Hills Discovery Center, Douglass Center and the T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter were all closed.
People can visit cityofmhk.com or call 785-587-2480 for services as employees will be working remotely Monday.
WellHealth also canceled the coronavirus testing event Monday at CiCo Park. Additionally, the Riley County Health Department canceled the coronavirus testing event Monday at Manhattan Town Center.
The National Weather Service forecasted a mixture rain, snow and freezing rain before 1 p.m. Monday. Freezing rain is expected later Monday.
People can look up local road conditions on the city's website.