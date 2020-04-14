People won’t be able to take a dip in the city pools this summer.
City officials announced Tuesday morning that all city spring and summer programs are canceled effective April 19 because of the coronavirus outbreak.
In addition to the pools, canceled events and programs include youth and adult sports leagues, Arts in the Park concerts, and parks and recreation-sponsored camps, activities and events, officials said.
“We know we are going to take a significant blow in terms of lost sales tax revenues in the community,” said Jason Hilgers, deputy city manager.
Local sales tax proceeds make up 44% of the city government’s anticipated revenues in 2020. Officials estimate a decline of $3 million to $8 million in sales tax revenues because of the pandemic.
Officials said no temporary or seasonal staff will be continued or hired at this time.
“Right now, we’re not able to gather those people, get them trained,” Hilgers said.
Hilgers said in the best case scenario, if stay-at-home orders are lifted in the next two to three weeks, the city could look at possibly opening a pool later in the summer, but it takes significant preparation of 30 to 40 days to get it staffed and up and running.
“It’s a complicated, time-consuming process in order to ramp up to open our pools,” he said.
He also didn’t want to give employees false hope.
“We didn’t want to keep a bunch of people in hopes of having a job this summer either,” Hilgers said.
City employees who’ve had reduced workloads because of the pandemic will be under a new leave policy, starting April 19 as well.
The policy pays those employees two-thirds their regular rate of pay, officials said. Employees can use accrued leave time for the remaining one-third, officials said.