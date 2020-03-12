The annual St. Patrick's Day parade, 10K and two-mile races planned for Saturday are now canceled.
The Manhattan City Commission voted 4-1 during a special meeting Thursday to cancel the 42nd-annual Aggieville St. Patrick's Day Parade and St. Patrick's Day 10k and two-mile races. The commission voted to revoke permits for the events.
This action by the commission is in response to the ongoing coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic.
Commissioner Mark Hatesohl was the sole person who voted against canceling the events. He called it a "knee-jerk reaction."
"We're not in a health crisis," Hatesohl said. "There's nobody saying, 'Oh my God, it's in town, creeping up the street.' And even if you get it, the average healthy person is going to be fine in a few days."
Although commissioner Wynn Butler said he agreed with Hatesohl, Butler voted to cancel the event.
"I'd just as soon not vote on it," Butler said. "But I'm going to vote yes because I think it, you know, panic has got to stop, and some people are going to feel good about it. So this is one of those feel good ordinances. Not going to make any difference, but it makes you feel better. Don't panic, it's not a pandemic, not in Manhattan, Kansas."
Commissioner Aaron Estabrook said preparation is key.
"This isn't about a parade or a race to me," he said. "It's about us preparing. If Mark's right and it's all for nothing, that's great and we can just look back and say, 'Commissioner Estabrook, what were you thinking? Why'd you do that.' And that'd be great."
Four people have tested positive for the coronavirus so far in Kansas, all in Johnson County.
Gov. Laura Kelly announced Thursday evening during a news conference that one of the four people died. The person was a 70-year-old man from Wyandotte County. Kelly also announced a state of emergency during the news conference.
"Not having any cases in Manhattan is exactly where we want to be," said mayor Usha Reddi. "That's where we want to be, and so I felt we need to control what we can."
Cities such as Kansas City, Missouri, and Chicago have already canceled their St. Patrick's Day events.