The Manhattan city government has canceled city-sponsored events and programs until March 30 in an effort to minimize the threat of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
Officials reached this decision based on recommendations from the Riley County Public Health Department (RCHD), Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
This decision includes canceling all Parks and Recreation programs, activities, and facility rentals. The Flint Hills Discovery Center and Douglass Center also will be closed to the public. The Manhattan Public Library will remain open, but its programs and events will be canceled.
Sunset Zoo's outdoor area will remain open, but all indoor areas at the zoo will be closed.
City officials plan to provide details next week about refunds for programs and events that can't be rescheduled.
However, City Hall and other operational facilities will remain open to provide services. Officials plan to have the Manhattan City Commission and advisory boards and committees continue their regularly scheduled meetings.