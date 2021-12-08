Manhattan city commissioners unanimously approved upholding the Historic Resources Board denial of Boys and Girls Club’s request to demolish a house at 212 S. Fifth St.
On Tuesday evening, the commission reconsider whether the Boys and Girls could demolish what’s called the Wurst House.
The commission ultimately denied the Boys and Girls Club’s appeal of the board’s decision.
The club had sought to demolish the house to open up green space for activities.
The appraised value of the home is $135,000. Larry Klutz of Herington, the home’s owner, approached the Boys and Girls Club to purchase the property for $115,000. The sale hadn’t taken place.
Previously, the commission asked for an inspection of the home, but Klutz did not allow it.
Boys and Girls Club executive director Trent Jones had BHS Construction do an evaluation of the house for the cost to get into suitable condition. The price is $195,000 after an additional $40,000 added to the original estimate for repairs to prevent water leaking into the basement.
Currently, the house does not contribute to the historical significance of what is called the Houston-Pierre Street Historic District, according to the register. City planner Ben Chmiel said it would cost $2,310 to remove asbestos from the front siding of the house for it to be a contributing property to the historic district.
If the front siding repair is done, the property is available to receive tax credits from the Kansas Historic Tax Credit (25% of expenses) and Federal Historic Tax Credit (20%) to have further repairs done on the residence.
Mayor Wynn Butler said he thinks the building is a wreck and is in terrible condition, but he said, “Since the owner would not have it inspected (by the city), it seems to me then that he must think it’s viable to keep it as a rental property.”
Because the local Historic Resources Board denied the application, the commission was limited in its decision-making abilities. To allow the demolition would have meant the commission didn’t seen any other alternatives.
Commissioner Mark Hatesohl said if the commission were the historic resources board, he would have easily given the approval to demolish the property. “As much as I’d like to support the project, the commission is too late in the process to be any help at this point,” Hatesohl said.
If the commission overturned the decision, the city government would’ve had to submit written evidence supporting its decision to the State Historic Preservation Officer. The city’s action also could have been in district court.
Diversity report
The commission also approved the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion task force report. The task force co-chaired by Corey Williamson and Tanya Gonzalez met monthly along with other individuals beginning in January to find areas for Manhattan to be a more welcoming community.
The task force identified five areas of improvement for the city — economic opportunity; health and wellness; individual and family support; livability and public safety. For each category, the committee made recommendations for the commission to consider with future decisions.
Some of those include more affordable housing, increasing culturally competent healthcare providers, hiring a city diversity, equity and inclusion officer, increasing access to resources like food and transportation and improving the ability to handle homelessness and addiction.
Commissioner Usha Reddi thanked the committee for the yearlong effort to create the report. “This was a labor of love and a labor that everybody put a lot of effort into to make our community a better place,” she said.
In December 2020, then-mayor Reddi proposed the task force, which the commission later approved with Reddi, Aaron Estabrook and Linda Morse voting in favor. Butler and Hatesohl voted against it.
Estabrook also thanked the task force for putting the report together.
“I think this is a really good selling point, highlighting this and making it accessible,” he said. “We are making these strides as a community. We are talking about these issues and trying to get better.”