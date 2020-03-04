People will soon be able to rent e-scooters to travel in and around the city.
The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved negotiating a contract with Zagster Inc., a Boston-based e-scooter company, to roll out 500 rental e-scooters in the coming months with the city and K-State each getting 250 scooters.
“I’m excited that they’re coming,” said commissioner Mark Hatesohl. “I already downloaded the app.”
Zagster, which also operates e-scooters in Wichita, will come back with a contract in April for the commission to vote on.
Officials expect Zagster to bring in the e-scooters, which are operated by electric motors, in mid-April.
Riders can operate e-scooters on roads, but not on sidewalks in Aggieville or downtown Manhattan. People can ride the e-scooters on sidewalks elsewhere as long as they yield to pedestrians. City regulations state the speed limit for e-scooters is 15 miles per hour. A K-State committee selected Zagster over other e-scooter companies like Bird and Lime.
“We have students and faculty that are very interested in this program,” said Linda Cook, chief of staff and director of community relations at K-State. “Fully endorse moving forward with Zagster.”
At this time, Zagster will be the only e-scooter provider in the city and on campus. Jared Wasinger, assistant to the city manager, said the commission indicated in past discussions their preference to allow just one e-scooter company in town, based on the size of Manhattan.
Officials plan to use a six-month trial period to determine if they would like to introduce additional e-scooters into the community.
Zagster micro-mobility director Adam Greenstein said the company likely will implement riding hours from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Because of the rental arrangement, Zagster is able to turn off the e-scooters.
“I was a little bit concerned about, you know, late-night driving around on scooters in Aggieville at 2 a.m. when the bars close,” said commissioner Wynn Butler. “So that avoids that entirely.”
Dennis Cook, Aggieville Business Association director, said Tuesday’s presentation answered all of the questions he had.
“This sounds like a great thing for us, as long as we have some input as we move along about how all that works,” he said.
Zagster proposed two different revenue sharing options to the city. The first option proposes that Zagster pays K-State 25 cents per ride generated on campus. The company would pay the city government that same price if the ride is in city limits.
Alternatively, Zagster can offer an annual license fee of $180 per scooter on campus and in the city, according to a city memo. Zagster would pay K-State and the city $45,000 each annually, also according to the memo. Mayor Usha Reddi, commissioner Linda Morse and Butler said they liked this option.
The commission did not formally decide on a revenue sharing option.
“Staff can figure out which one they think is most lucrative,” Butler said.
Revenue will be distributed to the city-university fund, according to the city memo. The city-university fund is used to fund projects annually that benefit both the city and K-State.
Zagster will control the e-scooters with geofencing technology, which are virtual boundaries that limit and control where a rider operates an e-scooter.
Reddi stressed the importance of safety with the implementation of the e-scooters.
“Maybe we need to look at a helmet ordinance or some kind of a regulation on that,” Reddi said. “But I think for what we have right now looks like a pretty good process and a pretty good program.”
Butler said he did not favor this idea because of sanitary issues.
“We can’t mandate people wearing helmets, but we should educate and encourage,” Butler said. “Most people on bicycles are wearing them now without an ordinance forcing them to, and I think that will work.”
Riders must be 18 or older to operate an e-scooter. Zagster verifies ages through driver’s license. If a person does not have a driver’s license, Zagster can verify ages through other identifying information, Greenstein said.
Greenstein said parents sometimes create accounts for their underage children so they can ride e-scooters. Zagster tries to combat this problem with rider education and local partnerships with organizations, Greenstein said. Green Apple Bikes plans to partner with Zagster.
Morse said she did not want people to dump e-scooters in random spots throughout the city. Zagster’s policy states that an employee will retrieve a dumped e-scooter in two hours once reported.
In other action Tuesday, commissioners:
- Discussed the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO), a document that lists land use and development regulations for the city. Officials plan to update and modernize the document by updating abbreviations and other terms. The UDO also will have updated zoning and subdivision regulations.
“If the point of all this is going to be ease of use and simplifying, I’m all in favor of it,” Hatesohl said. “So that’s my big thing is let’s not make it harder, it drags out the process longer, it makes it more expensive. So if any of this stuff will stop that, I’m all in for it.”
Held an executive session to discuss legal strategy on contract negotiations with Katie Jackson, city attorney. The commission did not take any action following the executive session.