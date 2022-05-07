A recent decision by the Manhattan City Commission to reject advisory board appointments turns out to be invalid, according to the city’s legal department.
The future of how to handle an undesired appointment is still being decided.
The city’s policy for appointing board members states the mayor makes a recommendation to the commission, which can then approve it by a majority vote.
Since the city’s own policy is silent on rejections, City Attorney Katie Jackson said the revelant rules are written in state statute.
On April 19, the commission rejected reappointing Thomas Hanson to the historic board and chairwoman Annie Cook to the human rights board. Both rejections happened with a 2-3 vote with Mayor Linda Morse and commissioner Usha Reddi wanting to approve those appointments.
Jackson told commissioners Tuesday that they couldn’t reject Hanson and Cook without adopting a resolution to reject the appointments.
“The state statute requires that the resolution must declare that the appointee is unfit or unqualified for the office, Jackson said. “It does not have to give a reason for that.”
Jackson would have to draft a resolution for the commission.
Jackson said state law requires action on the appointments within 45 days of the initial recommendation, otherwise it is deemed approved. That means Morse’s recommendations for the April 19 appointments would be deemed approved on June 3.
Commissioners Mark Hatesohl, John Matta and Wynn Butler want to approve a resolution that would allow the commission to reject appointments.
Matta said his end goal is for the commission to be able to make an appointment if it rejects the mayor’s recommendation. This also would have to be in a resolution.
Butler said three commissioners are more than likely going to approve the resolution and are going to have to do it “the hard way” because of legal interpretation.
Hatesohl said he would prefer to create a charter ordinance, which cities can enact to exempt themselves from certain state laws. He said he wants the commission to reject an appointment without calling the person unfit.
Morse said she could see the commission developing a new process, but she objected to a resolution saying that someone that has been nominated is unfit or unqualified.
“I think that is an insult to honorable people who have stepped forward and applied on our system because they want to serve on a board,” Morse said.
Morse said the right way is to develop a new policy that takes over, leaving no grey area and nobody being embarrassed.
Commissioner Usha Reddi said the process now works because commissioners are only mayor for one year. “I’ve said 99% of the vote is yes to mayoral appointments,” Reddi said. “I think traditionally that’s how we followed it because we also want our boards to be balanced.”
Reddi also said if someone is being rejected, they should have space to defend themselves.
Jackson said she is still digesting the commissioners’ comments. Butler, Hatesohl and Matta said they want to have a resolution prepared for the May 17 meeting, so they can take action.