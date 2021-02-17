Manhattan is getting another Scooter’s Coffee.
City commissioners on Tuesday voted 4-1 to amend the Westloop Shopping Center planned unit development to allow the construction of the drive-through business. It will go in the site of the former Pizza Hut restaurant near Dillons.
Because of concerns about increased traffic, commissioner Usha Reddi voted against the measure. She said the area already has lots of cars going to Dillons, the gas station and other Westloop businesses. Reddi indicated she was not against the creation of the coffee shop, just worried about the business adding more congestion.
“Mainly I’m not convinced that the (driving) is not going to be an issue,” she said.
Reddi brought up the fact that another business, Tommy’s Express car wash, is going into the shopping center as well.
Commissioner Linda Morse said her first inclination was to vote no, but voted yes because the Manhattan Urban Area Planning Board recommended approval of the item.
“I just don’t want to create more back-ups in traffic,” Morse said.
Jacob Burnett, who represents Scooter’s Coffee, said peak times for people grocery shopping and getting gas do not line up with when people usually get coffee; he said Scooter’s Coffee peak time is from 7 to 8 a.m.
The business’ hours of operation are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Crews will construct a right-in/right-out only road intersection along Claflin Road, where the shared entrance to other businesses is.
Commissioner Mark Hatesohl said he hopes this business will satisfy the community’s thirst for coffee and reduce lines at current coffee shops.
Scooter’s Coffee, a Nebraska coffee chain, expanded to Manhattan and Junction City in 2019. The first Manhattan location is at 407 McCall Road.
In other action Tuesday, commissioners:
- Unanimously approved annexing and rezoning land for the city’s new joint maintenance facility at 1201 Levee Drive. Commissioners gave approval toward rezoning the property from an agriculture lot to light industrial; The planning board recommended approval. This property is on the Pottawatomie County side of Manhattan. Commissioners in December approved this $14.6 million project, which will consolidate operations from city street/fleet, parks/forestry maintenance and water/wastewater facilities.
A traffic impact study prepared by Schwab-Eaton recommended the addition of a traffic signal at the intersection there to help with cars and alleviate congestion.
“I think that’s going to be addressed, putting in a signal light there and making certain the traffic flow is fine,” said mayor Wynn Butler. Public works director Rob Ott said a Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) grant can pay for part of this project. The city has a memorandum of understanding for the U.S. 24 Highway with KDOT, which opens up the possibility for grant funding.