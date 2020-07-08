Manhattan city commissioners approved returning to streamlined government operations during the coronavirus outbreak.
This lasts until Aug. 4.
Commissioners Tuesday voted 3-2 to adopt a similar resolution to the one previously in place. The former resolution expired last Tuesday. The commission approved it initially back in late March.
Mayor Usha Reddi plus commissioners Aaron Estabrook and Linda Morse approved the resolution.
Commissioner Wynn Butler voted no, stating he only supported one portion of the resolution, giving city manager Ron Fehr the authority to approve purchases up to $75,000.
Butler said it was unfortunate that in-person public comment Tuesday was not allowed. City Hall partially reopened some of its public spaces Monday, said city manager Ron Fehr. The commission met Tuesday virtually via Zoom and received public comment via email.
“The rest of it, I feel like the city commission needs to have open meetings,” he said. “I especially feel that tonight because we had a lot of people who wanted to comment. And, of course, we’ve effectively barred them from coming to us face-to-face.”
Commissioner Mark Hatesohl also voted against the resolution, stating he voted against it for the same reasons Butler expressed.
This resolution allows the commission to continue to meet remotely, so public comments are allowed via email in that instance. If part of the commission decides to meet in-person, in-person public comment would be allowed in the city commission meeting room, according to the city memo. With this resolution, the commission can meet in-person with some commissioners attending the meeting remotely, if they wish.
Commissioner Linda Morse said she was not ready to meet in-person yet. She said the area is still in an emergency situation because of the coronavirus outbreak.
“This is a period of emergency still,” Morse said. “It’s still on in the state, it’s on in the county and by this motion, we will be recognizing that in the city, and it’s very appropriate,” she said.
In other action Tuesday, commissioners:
Unanimously approved a “betterments agreement” for the flood levee rehabilitation project. The agreement includes construction of a new gate well, pipes, adding grading and adjusting the existing bike ramp near the site, among other changes. It will cost about $6.7 million for improvements, according to the city memo
- Unanimously approved amending an ordinance relating to allowing businesses to use sidewalks through permits to maintain social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak. The amendment allows for businesses to sell alcohol outside.