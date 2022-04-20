The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday officially supported a biotech company’s plans to build a new facility in the Manhattan area.
Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution of intent to commit to the project from Scorpion Biological Services, which is slated to bring 500 new jobs to the region. On Monday, Gov. Laura Kelly, along with other local, state and company officials, announced that the San Antonio-based firm will build a $650 million, 500,000 square-foot building in Pottawatomie County. The new facility will be at the northeast corner of Excel Road and U.S. Highway 24 near Manhattan.
The resolution includes the city government’s intent to issue $567 million in industrial revenue bonds (IRBs) with a 10-year property tax abatement, as well as an $8 million forgivable loan from the economic development fund that’s based on job creation. The city issues IRBs to entities for development to better the whole local economy. Under an IRB, the city takes ownership of the property and leases it back to the entity, which makes the annual principal and interest payments on the bonds equal to the lease payments. The city doesn’t take on any of the debt.
The financial incentives still require future commission approval.
Scorpion is a subsidiary of Heat Biologics Inc. (soon to be renamed NightHawk Biosciences), a publicly traded company that develops clinical stage biopharmaceutical drugs and therapies for the immune system. The Manhattan facility would serve as the commercial-scale manufacturing arm of the company. David Halverson, president of Scorpion Biological Services, told commissioners that company officials anticipate a six-year process for bringing the facility fully online once it’s completed.
Halverson said the company plans to have a portion of the facility ready by August 2024 to produce an anthrax vaccine. He explained to the commission and about 60 audience members in attendance that Scorpion manufactures drugs to treat people from biological threats. He said the facility will not feature any infrastructure for animal testing or research and will be monitored by the Food and Drug Administration.
“We will not have live viruses (in or near the facility),” Halverson said. “Nothing would upset me more than having live viruses. We don’t want to compromise $3 million worth of product. Scorpion will not have anything to do with that at all.”
The average salary of the 500 new workers will be about $76,000. Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Jason Smith said Tuesday that the Scorpion project makes for “the largest private investment in the area.” It also marks the largest amount issued in IRBs for a city project, surpassing previous amounts of $60 million for Meadowlark Hills and $40 million for GTM. He said the project will help retain graduates of Kansas State University and Manhattan Area Technical College with the opportunity for high-skilled, high-wage jobs
Jeff Wolf, founder and CEO of Heat Biologics, told commissioners he saw a “natural fit” from the moment he landed in Kansas last August.
“We saw a natural fit between not only the objective of both what Manhattan is looking to achieve, and what we are,” Wolf said, “but also a cultural fit with what we believe and what we do.”
Commissioners said they were previously briefed on the project, so they did not have many questions for Scorpion officials or city administrators. Commissioner John Matta said he appreciated having “a room full of people” present to hear about the project.
“Rarely do we have a meeting like this,” Matta said. “I think that’s just credit to everyone who worked on the project.”
Sale of the property for the proposed facility is still pending approval by the current owner, Midwest Concrete Materials, Inc. During a visit to Manhattan on Monday, Gov. Kelly said this is the largest capital investment project in the state since the start of her term in 2019.
State officials didn’t provide the dollar amount for further incentives for the company, saying they would reveal the details in two weeks. The state incentives will be performance based and include rebate of withholding tax, investment tax credit and cash provided for hitting job creation targets.
Pottawatomie County officials said their incentives also aren’t set in stone, but Scorpion Biological is requesting up to $5 million based on job creation.