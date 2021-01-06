Martin Luther King Jr. Drive will be the new name of 17th Street.
Manhattan city commissioners Tuesday unanimously approved renaming 17th Street, which runs from Fort Riley Boulevard to Claflin Road, in honor of the civil rights activist.
“Renaming a north and south street in honor of Dr. King would act as a bridge to the local community, instead of emphasizing historic divisions,” said Kevin Bryant, co-chair of the Manhattan Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Committee.
The city estimates finalizing the street change in 60-90 days. City administrators will create an ordinance for commissioners to review and notify those with an address change.
“We will do our best to provide that notice whenever that consideration of the ordinance would be scheduled,” said city manager Ron Fehr.
This street change will impact approximately 43 addresses as well as 10 buildings on the Kansas State University campus, according to the city memo. Bryant said out of the 88 people the committee talked to, 72 supported the movement to change the street’s name.
Linda Cook, chief of staff and director of community relations at K-State, said the university supports the change.
In January 1968, a few months before he was assassinated, King spoke at Ahearn Fieldhouse, which is on 17th Street. His speech topic was “The Future of Integration.”
“Even though it was given 53 or so years ago, (the speech) could have been given yesterday,” said commissioner Aaron Estabrook.
The Manhattan Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Committee requested renaming the street; Bryant and Estabrook officially applied for the request.
Estabrook said he thinks it’s important to have the street name change, so the community can think and talk about social change.
“When I left to come to this meeting, my 10-year-old daughter stopped me and said, ‘Hey, don’t forget the time is always right to do what is right,’” Estabrook said. “And that’s a Dr. King quote that she has by her bed.”
In 2006, the city memorialized the street in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., but the commission never actually renamed it. The city did not go through the process because of “inconveniences” cited in the city’s 2006 agenda memo, such as address changes.
Commissioner Mark Hatesohl, who was on the city commission when the city memorialized the street in 2006, raised concerns about the inconveniences for people changing their address. Ultimately, he said he didn’t “vigorously oppose” this initiative and voted in favor of it.
Diversity task force
Commissioners also approved 3-2 forming a diversity, equity and inclusion task force. The commission passed it in the consent agenda. Mayor Wynn Butler and Hatesohl voted against it while the rest of the commission voted in favor.
Co-chairs of the 25-member task force are Corey Williamson, executive director of the K-State Union, and Tanya González, American Literature and Latinx Studies professor at K-State. “Latinx” is the new term for both Latinas and Latinos.
The following people are members:
- Lori Feldkamp, Big Lakes Developmental Center
- Dantia MacDonald, Morningstar, Inc.
- Pedro Espinoza, Alianza
- Jason Smith, Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce
- Vedant Kulkarni, K-State International Students Office
- Sheila Glasper, Black Entrepreneurs of the Flint Hills
- Ronald Adkins, Veteran Service Organization
- Johnny Taylor, Flint Hills Job Corps
- Vanessa Salinas, USD 383 Committee on Diversity and Inclusion
- Cara Bruce, K-State Black Student Union
- Jurdene Coleman, Pawnee Mental Health
- Bryan Samuel, K-State Office of Diversity
- Dennis Butler, Riley County Police Department
- Susan Rensing, Flint Hills Wellness Coalition
- Lorenza Lockett, Coalition for Equal Justice
- Kate Lambert, Flint Hills Human Rights Project
- Teresa Parks, Black Lives Matter MHK
- Adrian Rodriguez, Office of Student Life and Multicultural Affairs
- Manaf Sellak, Interfaiths
- Paul Shipp, Kansas Legal Services
- Jerry Sextro, City of Manhattan Human Rights and Services Advisory Board
Members from Hispanic American Leadership Organization and Manhattan High School Student Council will be decided later.