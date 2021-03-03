City administrators are seeking development proposals for the Aggieville parking lot south of Kite’s Bar and Grill.
Manhattan city commissioners Tuesday unanimously approved requests for proposals from developers for the redevelopment of the city parking lot at the northwest corner of 12th Street and Laramie Street.
Commissioner Linda Morse asked deputy city manager Jason Hilgers if a hotel will go in this spot. She said she was not interested in a hotel going there.
The city government previously sold its parking lot at the corner of Bluemont Avenue and 12th Street for developers to build a Courtyard by Marriott hotel, which is still under construction.
Hilgers indicated city administrators want a mixed-use space with commercial, office and/or residential spaces.
Interested developers will give administrators a document that outlines their intent for the parking lot site.
“When we do select someone, we’ll be back in front of the commission with a pre-development agreement,” Hilgers said. “That agreement is going to set forth the timeline.”
Commissioners Usha Reddi and Mark Hatesohl will serve on a selection committee.
“I’m looking for something that’s new and something maybe a little bit different that doesn’t compete, that doesn’t create more of something,” Hatesohl said.
In other action Tuesday, commissioners:
- Tabled a decision to rebate funds for HCW Manhattan LLC, a hospitality company that oversees the Manhattan Conference Center, to rebate its 2021 payment because of financial effects from the pandemic. The city proposed HCW Manhattan LLC pay its $100,000 in debt by 2031, instead of in 2047, as the original proposal stated. Commissioner Usha Reddi thought 2047 was too far away and suggested a decade. Deputy city manager Jason Hilgers said the city will bring an agreement back reflecting these changes. Rick Huffman with HCW Manhattan LLC said he was in agreement with the new proposal on Tuesday.
- Unanimously approved parks and recreation staff setting program fees by resolution. Commissioners said they want city administrators and the parks and recreation department to keep them involved in the process of setting the fees in order to be transparent for the public. Officials did not present any costs during Tuesday’s meeting. City administrators will present fees to the commission later.