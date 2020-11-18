Manhattan city commissioners Tuesday unanimously approved paying slightly over $1 million to the United States Army Corps of Engineers for improving the city’s flood control levee system.
That is a partial payment for the $30.2 million project with the city expected to cover 35% of the project with the Corps paying for the other 65%.
Enhancements to the levee, first constructed in the early 1960s, will include raising the height of the levee by 1.5 feet to 3.3 feet depending on the section, stormwater drainage improvements, creation of a new ramp for access to Hayes Drive and the Linear Trail, widening the existing embankment for Casement Road and Hayes Drive intersection and reconstruction of the existing ramp near Northeast Community Park, among other improvements.
“This project is to reinforce, strengthen the structural integrity, improve the performance of our largest stormwater system that protects over $1.4 billion worth of property and assets in our community, to include our water treatment plant and our wastewater treatment plant,” said Rob Ott, public works director for the city. “So that is what this project is and what it does for our community.”
The levee did not perform as it was designed to during the 1993 flood in Manhattan, officials said. The levee is intended to protect the city from the Kansas River.
“I just can’t believe it’s been 27 years since the flood,” said commissioner Mark Hatesohl. “But government moves slowly sometimes, but we’re making progress finally.”
The Manhattan and Riley County governments initiated a study on the levee in 1998. This study, completed in 2004, confirmed the levee was not functioning as intended.
The city’s remaining base payment of nearly $5.36 million would be due May 1, 2021, which is 30 days before the project’s anticipated bid date.
Officials expect construction of the levee to last from December 2021 to July 2023. Officials anticipate receiving the final statement from the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers in July 2024.