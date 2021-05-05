In the future, people will be able to enjoy nature at a new park near Miller Parkway and Kansas Highway 18.
Manhattan city commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved the master plan for the new StoneHaven Park.
StoneHaven Park will feature hiking trails, picnic shelters, restrooms and a fishing dock surrounding the Bayer Pond, named after the family who donated the land to the city. The city government has worked on this project since 2017, when the city received the 15-acre donation.
“I think it is a good plan to focus on the lake,” said mayor Wynn Butler. “The idea was to preserve this thing, because it’s pretty clear. The water is about as clear as any I’ve seen around here in a long time. This project was designed to keep it that way.”
The city government estimates the total cost of park construction at $826,050. Officials clarified the city could complete some of the projects, like tree planting, for the new park in-house, which could knock the cost down. Bayer Construction is the developer and contractor for the project.
The city could use capital improvement program funds for the project. Additionally, the city government could apply for grants and seek community partnerships to help pay for the new park, officials said.
“I think the plan looks good,” said commissioner Usha Reddi. “Of course, it’s going to take a long time to get all of this implemented.”
Officials did not list a completion date for the park.
“It’s just kind of playing it by ear,” park planner Alfonso Leyva told The Mercury on Wednesday morning.
Commissioner Linda Morse said she favored the plan, but she wants the city to remain cautious with finances. She told Leyva she didn’t want officials rushing it.
“I think it’s good to obtain park land as we have the opportunity and as people are donating, for heaven’s sake,” Morse said. “... And this pond is so unique.”
In other action Tuesday, commissioners:
Unanimously approved the city’s community development block grant annual action plan for 2021 following a public hearing; no one spoke during the hearing. This block grant program provides funding from the federal government to the city for low-income and moderate-income populations, such as providing safe housing, activities and public services.