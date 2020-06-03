Commissioners unanimously approved a $1.59 million construction contract for the Kirkwood Drive extension project, creating a new street connection, bridge and pedestrian path in the area.
This new street connection will go between Walters Drive and Marlatt Avenue to the new recreation center at Eisenhower Middle School, officials said. The project also includes a new bridge, officials said.
The cost is spread across several funds, including the water and stormwater fund. Ebert Construction of Wamego, the lowest bidder, is the contractor.
The city is also paying SMH Consultants $39,450 for construction administrative services, officials said.
Commissioner Wynn Butler supported the project because he said it makes the area safer for school transportation and overall traffic.
“It’s a project that just has to be done, and I’m 100% for it,” Butler said.
Commissioner Linda Morse, who lives in the Northview area, said she supports the plan.
“I think this is a good plan,” Morse said. “I’m anxious for Northview to have this benefit.”
College Avenue closed
Commissioners also approved the expansion of the College Avenue road project between Kimball Avenue and Dickens Avenue. Parts of College Avenue will be closed beginning Wednesday until August for construction, officials said.
In Phase 1, College Avenue will be closed from Dickens Avenue to Via Christi Place. In Phase 2, College will be closed from Via Christi Place to Kimball Avenue.
During the project, access to Ascension Via Christi Hospital, its emergency room, and Manhattan Surgical Center will only be available from the north entrance on Kimball Ave.
Public art
In addition, commissioners unanimously accepted a recommendation from the Arts and Humanities Advisory Board to install 10 art pieces for the upcoming city of Manhattan Juried Public Art temporary outdoor sculpture exhibition.
The Third Street corridor from Blue Earth Plaza to a pocket park at Third and Osage will feature local artwork and pieces designed by artists from as far away as New York and California. Installation of the art is planned for this month and next.
The Greater Manhattan Community Foundation and the Deihl Community Grant Program are each providing a $10,000 grant.
“I’m a huge fan of privately-funded public art, and this is a great example of that,” said commissioner Mark Hatesohl.
The artwork will be removed in April 2021.