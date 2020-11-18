Manhattan city commissioners Tuesday unanimously approved distributing $305,067 to renters and homeowners behind on their payments.
The distribution comes as part of the third round of federal coronavirus relief funding.
During the first round, the city approved $328,976 for relief and response efforts. The second round only went to states, said Dennis Marstall, assistant city manager. More funding became available for local governments in round three, Marstall said.
In order to qualify for rent or mortgage assistance, people must be behind payments because of impacts from the pandemic, officials said.
In addition, commissioners looked at potential requests from local agencies. The Flint Hills Breadbasket is asking for $55,615 to buy a new outdoor freezer and other materials, the Riley County Seniors Service Center is requesting $7,896 to hire a new janitor for enhanced cleaning and Girls on the Run is requesting $22,000 for mental health support programs for youth.
The Manhattan Crisis Center and Boys and Girls Club are waiting until the end of 2020 to submit funding requests, Marstall said.
Additionally, commissioners Tuesday unanimously approved accepting the city’s 2018 and 2019 audit.
“I believe we have an outstanding 2018, 2019 audit,” said Rich Jankovich, a member of the Municipal Audit Committee. He presented audit information to the commission.
Jankovich said a deficiency in 2018 was corrected during 2019 relating to the payroll process for some employees approving their own timesheets.
“That has since been corrected in 2019,” he said.
Commissioners expressed their satisfaction with the audit and employees who worked on the audit.
“I believe that we have an excellent finance staff,” said commissioner Linda Morse.
The 2020 audit is on track with the audit team, Jankovich said.
“I believe that will be finished in the timely manner that has been in the past,” he said.