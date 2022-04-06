The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved applications for three flood mitigation projects around the city.
The grants come from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which then passed them to the Kansas Department of Emergency Management.
The money would help properties affected by previous flooding, including Countryside Estates in the Northview area and Wildcat Creek area properties — 925 and 929 Village Drive and Garden Grove senior living apartments at 1115 and 1119 Garden Way.
The total estimated project costs are $5.03 million. FEMA would pay about $3.7 million for the projects, leaving the city responsible for 25%. The city would use stormwater funds to pay for the Village Drive properties and the Countryside Estates, according to city documents.
Countryside Estates would reimburse the city for the city’s share of the project.
Chad Bunger, assistant director of community development, said the mobile homes would be placed on piers to prevent flood damage. There are seven vacant lots, according to Bunger, that are affected by flooding. Bunger explained that the pier is below frost depth, is made of concrete reinforced by rebar, and is designed by a structural engineer to withstand flood pressure.
City Manager Ron Fehr previously said the expected grant money for that project is $243,000, with the owner covering the city’s portion for $81,000.
For the Garden Grove project, the city is proposing to purchase the land since the company is planning to build a new facility in town and relocate its residents to the new location. Fehr previously said the company would cover the city’s match, which is about $1.1 million.
The anticipated cost to the city is $57,000 for the Village Drive Properties.
Commissioner Wynn Butler said this is probably one of the best flood mitigation projects he has seen in years. “You have a $5 million thing, and the (local) match is going to be made up primarily from Garden Way and Countryside, so the city’s only investing $57,000,” Butler said.
Charter ordinances
Commissioners also unanimously approved repealing charter ordinances, which sets city commission policies.
The Kansas Legislature in 2015 repealed many of the laws that governed the commission-manager form of government. City administrators said this means some of its ordinances are outdated.
The commission gave its initial approval to repealing three ordinances related to meeting times, quorum and commissioners’ compensation.
One ordinance sets regular meetings at 7 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month and special meetings called by a majority.
Another ordinance sets a quorum at four unless the city commission adopts a quorum of three by ordinance.
Another ordinance sets the monthly salaries of the mayor and commissioners with an increase every three years unless the commission adopts a resolution to reject the raise. The commission’s annual salaries in the salary ordinance are $6,000 and $7,200 for the mayor.
The commission plans to have a second and final reading of the ordinance repeals on April 19 with a presumed effective date of June 24.
Meeting documents from Tuesday didn’t include specific proposals for changes, but Fehr said the commission would discuss that on May 3.
The commission also gave initial approval to a charter ordinance that would exempt the city from a 2015 state statute that established a process for filling governing body vacancies.
The state statute established a general process for filling vacancies in any form of government. According to the statute, the majority of remaining members of the governing body must appoint somebody within 60 days. If it fails, the city must hold a special election regardless of when the next election is.
The League of Kansas Municipalities recommended cities charter out of this and provide their own plan for filling vacancies. Wichita, Salina, Lawrence, Leawood, Olathe and Topeka have previously followed the league’s advice.
Denied ADA study
Commissioners denied an agreement with Kimley-Horn and Associates of Fort Worth to conduct an Americans with Disability Act self-evaluation and transition plan for the city with a 3-2 vote.
Commissioners John Matta, Wynn Butler and Mark Hatesohl voted against it with the three agreeing that it was too expensive.
The company would have reviewed city programs, services, and activities like design standards ordinances, agreements and contracts, applications and permits, department programs, and policies. They also would have looked at city government buildings’ parking lots, sidewalks, and parks and recreation facilities. The cost would have been $599,900.