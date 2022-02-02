The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved taxing certain homeowners for neighborhood improvement projects.
The city held a public hearing for the special assessments. Commissioners heard no objections.
City finance director Rina Neal went through the nine completed projects at benefit districts that will be a part of a May 2022 bond issue:
1100 Block alley between Ratone and Bertrand streets — street improvement
Cumberland Road — street improvement
The Hartford addition, unit two — design only for sanitary sewer, street and water
17th and Houston streets — sanitary sewer improvements
The Ames Addition — sanitary sewer, street, and water improvements
The hearing’s purpose is to hear any questions or objections from property owners concerning how the city government calculated their portion of the debt payment.
The final approval of the special assessments will be in front of commissioners Feb. 15. After that meeting, property owners have the option to pay off the amount they owe by March 18. If a property owner pays off in full by March. 18, they will get a 3.50% reduction representing the bond issuance cost.
If a property owner chooses not to pay by March 18, the government will add a special tax to affected owners’ property tax bills over 20 years to pay off each project’s debt.
In total, the projects cost around $1.5 million. Of that, roughly $1.2 million will be paid by property owners and the remaining $245,000 will be paid by the city government.
In other business, the commission met behind closed doors to discuss two topics. State law allows the commission to meet privately to discuss certain matters.
The first session discussed purchasing property for the parks and recreation department purposes. Commissioners took no action, and there was no further information on the property.
In the second session, officials met with the city’s attorney to discuss a complaint and inquiry. Commissioners took no action.