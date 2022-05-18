Manhattan city commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved buying cameras, software and pay stations for the new Aggieville parking garage.
The city has an agreement with the IPS Group, of San Diego, for software, cameras and pay stations with an initial cost of $91,148 and an ongoing annual cost of $40,144 for cloud storage, enforcement data and analytics.
City staffers are looking to use a license plate recognition system for parking management and enforcement.
The management system includes an hourly rate structure and permit parking for employees, both of which the commission still needs to approve. The pay structure would have hourly, monthly, event and safe driver rates:
- Hourly: First hour free and $2 per hour after; $10 daily max
- Monthly: Full-time employees — $40 per month; part-time (under 30 hours) — $25 per month
- Event rate: $10 flat rate; adjust rates for events
- Safe driver rate: $8 flat rate on Fridays and Saturdays from 9 p.m. to noon the next day
The safe driver program is meant to discourage drinking and driving.
City officials also are considering the option of reserved parking on the fourth level for $100 per month.
Paid parking would not start until January. When payments start, users will be able to pay through a smartphone app called ParkMobile or at the pay stations when they are installed.
The city projects $574,920 in expenditures in 2023 — $301,000 for employees, $69,000 for contracts for the agreement with IPS and the security system, and $204,920 in maintenance, including snow removal sweeping, power washing, re-striping and damage from potential vandalism. The garage’s projected revenue is $577,653, and meeting documents say the city government is aiming to break even.
Commissioner Usha Reddi asked how citations will be given, providing an example of someone using someone else’s car.
Adrienne Tucker, parking services manager for the city, said citations would be issued based on the license plate and to the name the car is registered in.
City commissioner Usha Reddi said the pay structure was reasonable but she wanted to reduce free parking to 30 minutes. However, the rest of the commission agreed with the one-hour free parking.
Commissioner Mark Hatesohl said the one-hour free parking would allow people to grab food or a coffee without worrying about not having enough time. He also wanted to clarify that the revenue made from the garages is to pay for the expenditures of the garage, not the garage itself.
The garage, which cost around $17 million, will be paid for by revenue from Aggieville’s Tax Increment Finance (TIF) district and a 0.5% citywide half-cent sales tax that goes into effect Jan. 1.