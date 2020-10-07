Manhattan city commissioners Tuesday unanimously approved an economic development package for Bev-Hub LLC, a beverage co-packer, to create 37 new jobs.
The package includes a $240,500 performance grant for job creation and a property tax abatement for 10 years on a planned expansion of Bev-Hub’s Manhattan Business Park building with the company expected to save $35,000 to $40,000 per year on tax abatement, officials said. Bev-Hub will continue to pay taxes on the existing building, officials said.
Each job is worth $6,500 of the grant, officials said. Bev-Hub must keep these jobs going to abide by the agreement with the city.
In exchange, Bev-Hub is investing over $25 million in the first year with $22 million going toward machinery.
Officials estimate an investment return of $250,843 over 20 years in net benefit to the city government because of local taxes and money spent by employees.
Bev-Hub bought the former Tallgrass Brewing Company building near the Manhattan Regional Airport.
“I do think Bev-Hub is ready to get started,” said Jason Hilgers, deputy city manager. “They’re poised and ready to start investing in our community and in the site.”
Tallgrass stopped production in 2018. The city had entered into an economic development agreement with Tallgrass in 2014 that included $250,000 in forgivable loans and an $180,000 performance grant for job creation. The city issued $67,500 of the grant and was left on the hook for $150,000 of loan principal that was never paid back.
Daryn Soldan, director of economic development at the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce, said Bev-Hub wants to provide jobs to Kansas State University alumni and students as well as those transitioning from Fort Riley.
“This project, especially in this time as we deal with (COVID-19) and other challenges, is a great fit for strategy of the chamber and our economic development efforts,” Soldan said.
Bev-Hub will provide an average wage of $19 per hour, which is $38,000 or higher per year, officials said. Bev-Hub is expanding to Manhattan from Wichita.
Mayor Usha Reddi said she thinks this is a positive investment for Manhattan.
“Our goal is to make sure our community is vibrant and thriving and still being competitive with other communities and we are using the taxpayer money in the best way possible to invest back in our community,” Reddi said.
In other action Tuesday, commissioners:
Approved 4-1 amending a charter ordinance for the process of the public improvement contracts. This ordinance changes the spending authority for city staff up to $50,000.