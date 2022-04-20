The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday approved a development agreement and land transfer for a $40 million Aggieville multi-use project.
Commissioners voted in favor of an agreement with Back 9 Development to pursue a project formerly known as “Fuze” but now called “Midtown” by city officials. The concept consists of a proposed $40 million, five-story commercial and residential building to replace the parking lot on 12th and Laramie behind Kite’s Bar and Grill. In addition to a development agreement, the commission voted to transfer the parking lot to Back 9 for $1.
Deputy city manager Jason Hilgers said with the land transfer, Back 9 is obligated to complete the project. If the project is not complete, the developer owes the city $2.3 million for the value of the land. Back 9 also would owe that amount if it builds a project that is less than $40 million. Hilgers said because Aggieville is a “tight area,” construction wouldn’t be slated to start on 12th and Laramie until summer of 2023.
The commission also approved a contract of $567,776 with Olsson of Manhattan to redesign 12th Street between Moro and Laramie streets, as well as Laramie between North Manhattan Avenue and 12th Street for utility work.
Additionally, the board voted in favor of a construction manager at risk contract with BHS Construction of Manhattan for street repair work. City manager Ron Fehr said a construction company usually would not participate until the design work is finished, but they preselected a contractor to inform the design process. Fehr told The Mercury the developer selected BHS Construction for the Midtown building and thinks the company will be good for the street improvements.
City officials estimate the multi-use building will open sometime in 2025 and will feature parking for its residents and employees.
During a public comment period, Alms Group Real Estate owner/operator Cam Ward said he was nervous about the proposed project at first.
“It’s an incredible opportunity for local companies to be involved in the planning, design and construction of this building,” Ward said.
Ward is also on the Aggieville Business Association board of directors. ABA executive director Dennis Cook said the board was “totally in favor” of the project.
“I think we feel very comfortable about what’s going to happen next,” Cook said. “This is going to be good for everybody.”
Jason Smith, president and CEO of the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber’s board of directors also voted to support the investment by Back 9.
“$40 million is a lot of money, and we think it’ll be a great investment into the community,” Smith said.
Manhattan resident Ernie Bodett told commissioners to “think seriously” about the city providing enough parking for Aggieville patrons and employees. Gary Olds of Manhattan said he was concerned about the future of the older homes in the Aggieville district, and that he would “hate to see” any homes demolished to make way for more parking.
Hilgers said the project would not impact any of the historic portions of Aggieville, and that parking for people before, during, and after construction is being taken into consideration by the developer and construction company.
Mayor Linda Morse said she wants the commission to be “good stewards of public resources.”
“This is a big project, and we want it to succeed,” Morse said. “It takes a while to turn a whole area of town around. We want to be sure we respect our history, but this is an empty parking lot.”
In September, the city entered a pre-development agreement with Back 9, which was the only developer to submit a proposal for redeveloping the parking lot. The city government asked for proposals earlier in 2021 after an unnamed company approached the city about redeveloping the parking lot. City officials didn’t say whether Back 9 was the unnamed developer.
Officials expect the “Midtown” project to generate $1 million in annual revenue for Aggieville’s Tax Increment Finance (TIF) district once it is complete. According to city documents, an estimated $15 million is anticipated in TIF revenue that can be used from public infrastructure in Aggieville.