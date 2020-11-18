People will soon be able to eat and drink alcohol on dining platforms outside of some Aggieville restaurants.
Manhattan city commissioners Tuesday unanimously approved an ordinance for outdoor dining and consumption of alcohol for some businesses in Aggieville; it is similar to what the city did recently for the downtown area. This ordinance covers 2020 and 2021 and waives alcohol permit fees for businesses.
“I think the plan for the outdoor dining and alcohol permit is conducive to this area at this time,” Mayor Usha Reddi said.
Restaurants interested in the initiative were Tacho Lucha, So Long Saloon and Tanner’s, according to the city memo. Businesses have to apply for a permit to serve alcohol outside.
Crews constructed sidewalk dining areas while the 12th Street project, which started this summer, was under construction. The city plans to install fences for these sidewalk dining areas before the project is finished. Once it is, people will be able to eat and drink outside at the restaurants with the permit.
In other business, commissioners reviewed the 2021 parking plan while construction is ongoing for the $13.8 million Aggieville parking garage, which will go in the lot next to Rally House at the northwest corner of Laramie Street and North Manhattan Avenue.
Construction on the garage is expected to last from January 2021 through January 2022. During this time, parking in Aggieville will be reduced to 442 spots, down from the current 589. With the completion of the garage, the number will increase to more than 900 stalls.
The city government and Walker Consultants developed this one-year parking plan, which includes the following:
- Creation of a new residential permit zone. This zone includes the area one block east of Aggieville and 11th Street along Moro, Laramie, Fremont and Osage streets. Residents who live in this area will be able to obtain a residential parking permit and have unlimited parking along Moro, Laramie, Fremont and Osage streets between 11th and 10th. They can also park along 10th Street between Bluemont Avenue and Osage Street as well as along Fremont street between 14th and 11th Streets. They will be able to park at City Park lots adjacent to the pool and Wefald Pavilion. This lot allows overnight parking only for residents.
- Three-hour limit at all parking stalls and city parking lots in the Aggieville district. No overnight parking is allowed from 3 to 6 a.m. This permit will cost $5 for residents.
- Three-hour limit on Fremont Street, in the parking lots on North Park Road, the Miller Field lot, stalls next to the Wefald Pavilion, Baker Field and pool as well as the lots south of Wilson Field and stalls on East Park Road and Springboard Lane. No overnight parking is allowed from 3-6 a.m.
Two city parking control officers will patrol this area Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Riley County Police Department will enforce the parking after hours.
“This looks like a good enough plan for now, if it’s only got to last a year,” said commissioner Mark Hatesohl. “And then the next plan we have will probably last two or three years, and then we’ll have a new one after that because there’s such a diversity of business and needs in the Aggieville area. And as businesses change, there’ll be different parking needs and parking demands.”
Commissioner Wynn Butler agreed.
“That looks solid to me,” Butler said of the plan. “That’s about as good as it’s going to get for now, and let’s implement it and drive on.”
Reddi concurred.
“It’s a one-year, temporary plan, so I’d like to see how this works out for the community until we get the garage up and going,” Reddi said.
This was a discussion item, so commissioners did not take formal action. Commissioners will discuss the plan formally Dec. 1.