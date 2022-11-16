Manhattan city commissioners on Tuesday approve final development plans for a $53.9 million, five-story commercial development in Aggieville.
The commission voted 4-1 to approve development plans for “Midtown Development” at 12th and Laramie streets and the transfer of a city-owned lot to Back 9 Development for the project.
Mayor Linda Morse voted against it, saying she supports the project but is not in favor of giving away city-owned parking lots. The city charged Back 9 Development $1 for the parking lot at 12th and Laramie behind Kite’s Bar and Grill.
Commissioner Mark Hatesohl said there are a million ways to look at, but he sees it as $750,000 to $1 million a year in tax revenue the city will get off the land.
“I have been in love with the project from the first time we saw it, the local team they put together. I just don’t think this thing can miss,” Hatesohl said.
Commissioner Wynn Butler agreed with Hatesohl, saying the sales and property tax generated will far exceed the parking lot’s value.
Back 9 changed the project’s name from “Fuze” to “Midtown Development” as the company changed the nature of the building to remove the previously proposed residential aspect.
TJ Vilkanskas, president of Back 9 Development, said he eliminated the residential part because the whole idea of the project is to create jobs. He originally anticipated about 12 residential units for the building.
“We wanted to bring people to the Aggieville district from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the best way I know how to do it as a real estate developer is to create office space,” he said.
Vilkanskas said the building’s first floor would be retail space, the second floor would be a mix of office and retail space and the remaining three floors would be office space. The total square footage has dropped from 146,100 to 139,150 after Back 9 removed proposed outdoor patios for residents.
The estimated cost of the building has increased, going from $40 million to $53.9 million. Vilkanskas said this excludes any tenant improvements for the space, which could cost another $11 million for a potential price tag of $64.9 million. Developers are basing the $11 million at $100 a square foot.
Vilkanskas said the price increased because of the rise in construction costs and a desire to build a class-A office building.
Commissioner Usha Reddi said it’s a good vision for Aggieville and a good investment for the city.
“We have a lot of community members that are putting in their own money into something they believe in to make Manhattan a better place for everybody,” Reddi said.
If the project is not complete, the developer owes the city $2.3 million for the value of the land. Back 9 also would owe that amount if it builds a project that is less than $40 million.
Officials expect the “Midtown” project to generate $1 million in annual revenue for Aggieville’s Tax Increment Finance (TIF) district once it is complete.
Housing Authority
The commission also approved a predevelopment agreement with the Manhattan Housing Authority (MHA) to transfer half of a parking lot at Fifth and Pierre streets.
Commissioners voted 4-1, with Reddi voting against it.
Reddi said she supports the project but wants to give Downtown Manhattan Inc. the opportunity to develop the lot if they want and see what the vision is for the district.
MHA is looking to develop half of the lot into low-income senior housing to replace the Garden Grove apartments currently ran by the National Church Residences and to retain 62 project-based housing vouchers in Manhattan.
Meeting documents say the housing authority must have “site control” of the project’s location to apply for federal and state low-income housing tax credits in 2023.
Before reaching a final agreement, the city said the housing authority must have:
- A notice of an award of project funding received on or before October 2023.
- A preliminary itemization of all costs necessary to complete the project with funding sources on or before April 2024.
- A preliminary design of the project with site plans, drawings and renderings to accommodate no more than 62 living units and necessary support facilities with 20 parking stalls on half the current lot.
- A preliminary project schedule for construction and completion of the project.
If the project reaches a final development agreement, the city government would transfer up to half the parking lot at no cost to MHA.
Hatesohl said he’s “all in” on the project.
“There’s 100 ways this thing could get derailed and go into the dumpster, and I ain’t going to be the one that stops it before the natural progress of things cause that to happen,” he said. “If it’s supposed to happen, it’s gonna happen.”
Matta said he had a list of reasons to support it, including getting seniors out of Garden Grove because it’s in the Wildcat Creek flood area, getting tax credit applications in before the January deadline.
Morse said she is concerned about the flooding and supportive of the city applying for a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant for the project.
But Morse said philosophically, like with the Aggieville project, she is against giving away city-owned parking lots.