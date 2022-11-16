Midtown Development rendering
Buy Now

A rendering of “Midtown Development,” a five-story commercial and residential building that would replace the parking lot on 12th and Laramie streets.

 Courtesy photo

Manhattan city commissioners on Tuesday approve final development plans for a $53.9 million, five-story commercial development in Aggieville.

The commission voted 4-1 to approve development plans for “Midtown Development” at 12th and Laramie streets and the transfer of a city-owned lot to Back 9 Development for the project.