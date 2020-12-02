People will pay more for government-run utility services in Manhattan starting Jan. 1.
Manhattan city commissioners Tuesday unanimously approved a 6% increase to both water and sewer rates as well as an increase to the flat rate for the stormsewer system.
City administrators said these increases would help fund future flood levee improvements and other larger projects. They also said the additional money would offset revenue declines because of the coronavirus pandemic and meet 2021 budget projections for water consumption and revenues.
The average residential property’s water bill per month in 2021 will increase from $28.28 to $29.98. That’s a change of $1.70 per month or $20.46 per year.
For the average business, officials said the monthly water bill will increase from $139.16 to $147.51, which is a change of $8.35. That’s an annual difference of $100.20.
The average residential property’s sewer bill per month in 2021 will increase from $42.05 to $44.57. That’s a change of $2.52 per month or $30.28 annually.
For the average business, the monthly sewer bill will increase from $215.63 to $228.57, a difference of $12.94 monthly or $155.25 annually.
Additionally, commissioners Tuesday approved setting the residential and commercial rates for stormwater in 2021. Including a levee surcharge of $1.66 per unit, the residential rate will be at $8.58 and commercial rate at $8.08 per month.
This surcharge will help the city pay for the flood levee improvement project. This is part of a five-year flattening program for stormwater fees; 2021 is the fourth year of the plan, officials said.
City administrators recommended all these rate increases.
Mayor Usha Reddi said she wanted to discuss this topic more during the city’s annual retreat, which is held usually in January. This is when commissioners prepare for the year.