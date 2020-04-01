Local businesses will soon be able to apply for no-interest loans up to $20,000 after the Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved a $500,000 loan request from the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce to help struggling businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.
Jason Smith, chief executive officer of the chamber, said local businesses starting feeling the pain from the coronavirus pandemic about three weeks ago.
“We’re hopeful that we’re going to continue to see assistance from the state and federal government, but this is mainly to keep somebody’s doors open for a period of time,” Smith said.
The $500,000 is coming from the city’s economic development fund, which has $4 million in “unexpended cash,” according to a city memo. The chamber must pay back the loan in three or four years, according to the memo. Jason Hilgers, deputy city manager, said this loan has a small impact on the city’s finances.
The chamber will review the applications and a committee will make decisions on which businesses receive funds. All city businesses are eligible to apply, even if they are not affiliated with the chamber, officials said.
Any for-profit business and private, non-profit organization can apply for the $5,000 loan while businesses and private non-profits that are ineligible for federal programs or state programs can apply for the $10,000 loan.
Businesses that export over 75% of their products or services outside of the city of Manhattan” can apply for the $20,000 loan. Those businesses would have to maintain employment levels for 12 months after receiving loans.
The loans must be paid off over a 36-month period. The first four months require no payments.
Like the rest of the commission, commissioner Wynn Butler said he is in favor of this measure.
“I like the idea here of a bridge,” Butler said. “Sure, the chamber (is) going to have to make tough calls. I think they’re equipped to do it. I think, you know, common sense is in order here.”