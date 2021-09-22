The city government is moving forward with improving the levee that protects Manhattan from flooding.
The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved a $30 million bid from ESI Contracting of Kansas City, Kansas, to improve the levee, which is a physical barrier designed to protect the central part of the city from potential flooding of Kansas and Big Blue rivers.
The city’s share of the project is about $16.5 million, with the rest coming from the federal government. The city still owes $12.4 million.
The city intends to pay that cost by using revenue generated from a fee on water and sewer bills paid by residents.
The bid is 25% higher than the original government estimate in 2019.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said the price increase is reasonable given the “current construction environment.”
The higher price means other planned projects using that same source of funding would be delayed.
In December, the city plans to discuss increasing the fee to generate more revenue to reduce the delay in other stormwater projects planned for the downtown area.
Construction is set to start in the spring, and city engineer Brian Johnson anticipates the project will take 30 months to complete.
The project would increase the levee height between 0.5 and 3.5 feet at various points across nearly the entire 5-mile levee.
Officials also intend to better seal the dry side of the levee and improve the water flow with the finished project.
City officials previously said they are pursuing the project because the levee, completed in 1963, didn’t perform as expected during the 1993 flood.
“It’s essential that we protect the city and certainly we tried to do that (more than) 50 years ago,” said commissioner Linda Morse. “I just have to support this.”
Mayor Wynn Butler said everyone would benefit from the levee even if not directly. He said a potential big flood would mean the loss of the water plant.
“If we lose the water plant, then everybody in the city loses water,” Butler said. “It’s something we can’t recover from. So there is a benefit.”