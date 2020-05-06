Manhattan city commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved a $2.1 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration for the Manhattan Regional Airport to provide economic relief during the coronavirus pandemic.
This grant is a part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, signed by President Donald Trump in March. The grant provides about $10 billion in funds to airports across the United States.
The commission also approved tenant agreements to provide three months of free rent in 2020 for Bandit Coffee and Café, Hertz, Enterprise Holdings and American Eagle.
The airport will use these funds from the CARES Act to compensate for lost revenue during the coronavirus outbreak, officials said. The grant also will help offset the airport’s lost revenue from the businesses’ rent.
“I think this is a fantastic part of the stimulus package,” said mayor Usha Reddi.
Airport director Jesse Romo thanked U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall and U.S. Senator Jerry Moran for their quick response in getting these funds to the airport and other Kansas airports.
“It’s a great deal,” Romo said. “We get to utilize these CARE Act funds, which we thank our delegation, Congressman Marshall and Senator Moran, ... for supporting this kind of relief effort.”
Commissioner Aaron Estabrook echoed similar sentiments.
“I think at least once in my lifetime I am going to say thank you to the U.S. Senate for acting with quite the pace there in getting us pretty much what we, sounds like what we needed, in a very timely fashion,” Estabrook said.
In addition, commissioners unanimously approved the “guaranteed maximum price” of $2.04 million with McCown Gordon for construction of 12th Street improvements in Aggieville, part of the district’s reconstruction plans.
Commissioner Mark Hatesohl raised concerns about the landscaping price for this portion of the project, which costs $649,068, according to officials. He said he did not want to pay that much for streetscaping.
“I know you gotta make things nice if you’re going to do all this, but that seems really nice,” Hatesohl said.
Reddi read comments by Dennis Cook, director of the Aggieville Business Association, who said the association is supportive of this measure.
The project would create curbless sidewalks with pedestrian and vehicular pavers. (Pavers are similar to bricks that are laid down for a sidewalk.) This option also places the drain in the center of the street.
“We are excited to begin the improvements that will lead us to a more pedestrian area, urban shopping and dining area,” Reddi said on behalf of Cook.
Officials expect construction for the bulk of this project to be completed by October. During this construction period, 12th Street will be closed from Moro Street to Bluemont Avenue, officials said. Officials said crews will mobilize on the site May 18.
In other action Tuesday, commissioners:
- Approved a proposal to expand the city’s Biosolids Farm south of the city’s Wastewater Treatment Plant. Commissioners approved purchasing 234 acres of agricultural land from the Mary J. Sneegas Revocable Trust for nearly $2.18 million, using wastewater funds to pay off bonds associated with the purchases. The land will be used to dispose of waste from the plant. “I think this is something we absolutely must do,” Reddi said before voting.
- Unanimously approved plans for the community development block grant (CDBG) program. The city held a public hearing on the subject, but no one spoke or submitted comments on the matter. The city government is a part of the program, which gives the city access to federal dollars to benefit low and moderate-income people, families and neighborhoods through grant projects. In order to access this funding, the city must prepare a consolidated plan that includes a five-year strategic plan, an annual action plan and a citizen participation plan. The commission approved these plans Tuesday. The commission also approved an “analysis of impediments” to fair housing, which is completed every five years by the city, according to officials.
- Approved 4-1 amending a real estate agreement with the Manhattan Area Housing Partnership (MAHP) for 19 lots at Lee Mill Village in western Manhattan. The city previously bought 35 lots in 2017 in a tax sale. MAHP, which wants to build affordable senior housing on the lot, asked the city to drop the price by $5,000 per lot at Lee Mill Village, which would decrease the acquisition price from $380,000 to $285,000. Schultz Construction will construct streets, sanitary sewer and fire hydrants. Butler was the sole commissioner who voted against the measure because he said he lost “confidence” with MAHP.