This year, people will pay more for youth and adult parks and recreation programs.
Manhattan city commissioners approved a 10% increase for these activities with a 3-2 vote during Tuesday’s legislative session. Commissioners Linda Morse and Usha Reddi voted against raising the fees; the resolution took effect immediately.
For example, the department will increase co-recreation fall softball from $200 to $220 and youth soccer from $40 to $44.
City administrators said the 10% increase is for cost recovery purposes in order to keep the programs going. Director of recreation Randi Clifford said the city typically increases fees every three to five years.
“At the level that we’re recommending with the 10% increase across the board, it is not a significant increase,” Clifford said. “And really, somewhat mirrors some of our past program fee increases that we’ve had as we’ve kinda looked at that history.”
Reddi and Morse raised concerns that the parks and recreation advisory board was against raising these fees and allowing staff to set program fees administratively.
Morse said she didn’t like going against the board’s recommendations. As an advisory board, its decisions aren’t binding, and the commission ultimately has the final say.
“I’m kind of torn here because I do respect the parks and recreation board,” Morse said.
Staffers said they will not raise the price for the pools or similar activities and programs out of the blue as the commission will be involved if that occurs.
“If you screw up, (city manager Ron Fehr) will yell at you or we’ll yell at Ron, and we’ll get it straight the next year,” said commissioner Mark Hatesohl. “So I’m not overly concerned about looking over your shoulder, making sure you’ve got the exact 10% cost recovery thing because the commission still has checks and balances.”
Additionally, Reddi brought up concerns about raising program and activity prices. She wanted to make sure the programs and activities are accessible to everyone.
“Sometimes families that are single-parenting may not have the voice to email us even,” she said. “But we want to make sure we are addressing their needs as we talk to families in our community and our school district.”
Butler and Clifford added there are scholarship options available for people who cannot afford the costs. People can apply for those scholarships online, Clifford said. The scholarship reduces the fee by 50%, officials said.
“We don’t want to deny anybody the ability to take part in this, so that scholarship program is going to be the safety net for somebody that would absolutely be denied,” Butler said.
Officials said people can call the parks and recreation department during normal business hour at 785-587-2757.
In other action Tuesday, commissioners:
Unanimously approved vacating a right-of-way on South 4th Street, which is south of Pottawatomie Avenue. The city held a public hearing, but no one spoke. Property owner Midwest Concrete Materials, Inc. will rezone the property for a parking lot; in order to do this, the commission had to vacate the right-of-way Tuesday. City officials said Midwest Concrete Materials, Inc. has not made a decision on what the company will do with the property, but indicated it wishes to construct a structure.