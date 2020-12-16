Manhattan city commissioners want to create a housing advisory board meant to help create lower-cost housing for workers.
Commissioners approved the measure 5-0 on Tuesday.
City administrators will come back in January with a proposed plan on the creation of the advisory board, but all commissioners signaled approval for it Tuesday.
Housing affordability, including rentals, has been a long-running problem in town, officials said. A 0.5% citywide sales tax, beginning January 2023, will dedicate 10% of generated revenue to workforce housing, which administrators define as a program to create affordable housing to draw people to the community. The city anticipates having $6.5 million over 10 years for workforce housing.
Commissioner Wynn Butler said he wants the advisory board to work on rejuvenation of existing housing, attracting people to relocate or retire in Manhattan as well as creating an incentive plan for first-time home buyers.
“That ties directly to the workforce,” Butler said.
Commissioner Mark Hatesohl favored the first-time home buyer incentive plan and commissioner Aaron Estabrook agreed on housing rejuvenation.
Commissioner Linda Morse said she wants the advisory board to focus on affordable housing.
“I want it to be clear it’s not for the high-income people,” she said.
Morse said she hopes the city pulls all the resources together to provide the most information to residents through the advisory board.
“It’s time that we have one in general,” she said.
According to a memo, which lists the proposed bylaws, the advisory board’s 15 members would include student renters, landlords, fixed-income renters and one city official.
Butler said he wanted residents to apply for the board. Estabrook concurred with Butler on adding a citizen at-large position.
Mayor Usha Reddi said she liked all commissioners’ ideas, but she wanted to make sure affordable housing was available for single families, including those going through a divorce or recently divorced.
“That needs to be a part of this picture we’re talking about,” she said.
In other action Tuesday, commissioners unanimously approved the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce funding request of $343,080 for the economic development fund. The chamber asked for $150,000 less than the 2020 request because of the coronavirus pandemic. The request included an additional $40,000 to Fort Riley. The chamber will aim to create jobs for the city in 2021.