People will be able to rent e-scooters in a couple months as city officials expect the rental program to start in the beginning of August.
The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday approved an agreement with LINK, the company facilitating the e-scooter initiative, through the consent agenda.
LINK bought out Zagster Inc, a Boston-based e-scooter company, but it is the same business model. It is a merged company, according to a city memo, called LINK YOUR CITY, Inc.
“It’s an excellent program, about as good as we’re going to get,” said commissioner Wynn Butler. “And the management of it, the maintenance of it, the geo-fencing, the control of it, is all still as we talked about originally; it’s just a name change, so I’m fully in support of it.”
The e-scooters, which can be accessed from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, will cost customers $1 to start the rental and 15 cents per minute.
The company will pay the city government or K-State 25 cents per ride depending on whether the ride starts on city or university property, according to a city memo. The collected revenue will go into the city and university fund, which is used to pay for projects that benefit both the city and K-State.
Commissioners in March unanimously approved negotiating a contract with Zagster to roll out 500 rental e-scooters in the city and Kansas State University.
Riders can operate e-scooters on roads, but not on sidewalks in Aggieville or downtown Manhattan. People can ride the e-scooters on sidewalks elsewhere as long as they yield to pedestrians. City regulations state the speed limit for e-scooters is 15 miles per hour.
In March, Jared Wasinger, assistant to the city manager, said the commission indicated in past discussions their preference to allow just one e-scooter company in town, based on the size of Manhattan.
In other action Tuesday, commissioners:
Approved 4-1 repealing an article in the city’s code of ordinances and a resolution, which requires an affidavit of paid property taxes prior to an application for specific city actions. In January 2016, the commission approved an ordinance with these rules, which essentially creates extra burdens on staff creating the affidavits and is a circumstance that is rare, according to a city memo
- . Commissioner Linda Morse expressed she was voting against the measure because she didn’t want to remove everything.
“Mine is a protest vote; it is a no,” Morse said. “Not because I think it’s a wonderful ordinance or whatever, but because we’re removing everything, and we make ourselves more vulnerable.”
Commissioners voted to pull this item off the consent agenda to discuss it further after Morse suggested it.
- Unanimously approved rezoning the Showroom Shine property to “properly establish” the automotive detailing business. The company asked the city to rezone 2600 Eureka Terrace from a heavy commercial district to a light industrial district. The automotive sales part of the business moved from the property, officials said. The applicant wants to restore the property to its previous classification, which was light industrial, according to a city memo.
- Unanimously approved vacating a utility and drainage easement for Lot 28 at 5960 Dry Hop Circle in the Manhattan Corporate Technology Park. Bev-Hub, a co-packing company that helps produce cold brew coffee, has moved into the former Tallgrass Brewing Company building in the park next to Manhattan Regional Airport. The company submitted a building permit for expansion of the structure, officials said. This expansion will encroach into a platted utility easement, officials said. Officials said a sanitary sewer occupies the utility easement. The developer will relocate the sanitary sewer, officials said. The city held a public hearing on the topic Tuesday during the city commission meeting, but no on spoke or submitted comments online prior to the meeting.
- Unanimously approved annexing and rezoning portions of the Geneva Denholm Addition. The commission decided to rezone it from an agriculture district to a single-family residential district, which BCC Development said would help for more effective future development. Officials said the proposed annexation and rezoning is a total of 0.27 acres. The site is near 3025 Jeanie Lane in Riley County, officials said.