City and county offices closed for Independence Day observation

The Manhattan city commission meeting will not be held this coming Tuesday, July 4. The next city commission meeting will be on Tuesday, July 11.

The Riley County Commission meeting on Monday, July 3 is also canceled for observation of the federal holiday. The next county commission meeting will take place Thursday, July 6.