Manhattan city commissioners Tuesday unanimously approved amending documents to receive funding from the federal government to help during the coronavirus pandemic.
After holding a public hearing, commissioners agreed to amend documents in the Community Development Block Grant 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan in order to receive Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding for city departments and entities.
The total CARES Act funding coming to Manhattan through this distribution is $328,976, according to a city memo.
It will benefit social service entities such as the FIT Closet, Flint Hills Breadbasket and the Manhattan Emergency Shelter, Inc., among others.
Commissioners also heard an update on Riley County’s coronavirus funding status from the federal government.
The county is receiving close to $15 million from the federal government to help during the coronavirus pandemic. The county will distribute this money to schools, cities and other entities.
The city government must have its initial assessment on funding requests to the Riley County Commission by Friday. The formal application is due July 30, officials said.
The city is looking at requesting up to $8 million for economic assistance, officials said.
During the meeting, the majority of commissioners supported extending the city government’s emergency resolution, meant to streamline operations during the coronavirus outbreak.
This resolution expires Aug. 4, and commissioners talked about potentially extending it until Dec. 31.
The emergency resolution allows for one vote for a quicker process for ordinances to go into effect, but commissioners expressed the need to have two votes on the budget.
“I can go along with one reading as long as any commissioner can request a second one, and I certainly want to do that with the budget,” said commissioner Linda Morse.
The commission will consider the resolution extension on Aug. 4 after city administrators prepare an updated resolution to show the commission.